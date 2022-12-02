The Indo World Cup podcast episode 14: ‘Never give up on a game’ - a day like no other in Qatar

Dan McDonnell is in Qatar for independent.ie and few would’ve had a day as eventful as Thursday.

From Luis Suarez’s blockbuster press conference, unapologetically fronting up to the Ghana media baying for blood, to “Romelu Lukaku having the worst half hour of his life” as Belgium bowed out of the tournament, and on to Japan beating Spain to qualify for the last 16, McDonnell was at it all and he spoke with Aidan O’Hara for The Indo World Cup.

Roberto Martinez dropped Eden Hazard but had to turn to Lukaku in the end despite the striker’s obvious lack of match fitness. Meanwhile, the theory goes that Spain have opened things up for themselves with an easier draw by finishing second – but that’s now a draw and a loss in their last two games.

And Mark Ogden of ESPN joins the podcast to discuss Ronaldo, Messi, England and the USA success.