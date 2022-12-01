The Indo World Cup podcast episode 13: Belgian morale and no-fuss Argentina

Of all the drama you would’ve predicted for Wednesday night’s final group games, Argentina avoiding any kind of fuss, drama or hysterics wouldn’t have been bandied about in too many quarters.

But they got the job done so professionally (having missed a first half Messi penalty of course) that their role in Group C’s crescendo was very much making up the numbers as Poland and Mexico played out a battle of Fair Play in separate games, only for Saudi Arabia to ruin it and send Poland through on “boring old goal difference.”

Dan McDonnell was at the game and he joined Aidan O’Hara to pick the bones off it and an unbelievable success for Australia who have made it into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Aidan is also joined by Bart Lagae of Mediahuis’ De Standaard to give us the Belgian view ahead of a do-or-die clash for them.