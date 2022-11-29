The Indo World Cup podcast episode 11: Finish like Aboubakar, Brazil fanfare, Dan on the metro station floor

The trick to finishing with composure, class, and conviction like Vincent Aboubakar? Finish like you think you’re already offside.

Pico Lopes explained to The Indo World Cup podcast just how lethal the Cameroon forward is and he showed it to the world during a thrilling comeback against Serbia.

Dan McDonnell was at the game but, having squeezed in Brazil’s win over Switzerland too, he joined Aidan O’Hara from the metro station floor.

On the menu is the fanfare around Brazil games versus the actual Brazil games. Ronaldo tries to nab a goal and would you be surprised if Qatar make another impressive bid to host the FIFA World Cup?

And a preview of Tuesday’s matches as the group deciders kick into action today, with Wales taking on England at 7pm Irish time.