The Indo World Cup podcast: Brazil’s tough route and England’s big chance – Who will reign supreme in Qatar?

Whilst Brazil are tournament favourites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the path to the final isn’t cut and dry for any of the big teams.

Indeed, Tite’s side will be tested early doors in a group that is made up of both Switzerland and Serbia and that’s before they’ll have to turn their attention to what will potentially be Uruguay or Portugal in the round of 16. However, in the first episode of The Indo World Cup, Daniel McDonnell made the case for Brazil and how they will be all the better for having one of the tougher groups in the competition, especially for a nation starved of recent experience against European opposition.

The routes through these tournaments cannot be ignored though. and Aidan O’Hara made the case that England have been overlooked coming into this World Cup.

“I’ve heard people almost dismissing England because of the draw that they’ve had in the last couple of tournaments,” O’Hara said on The Indo World Cup. “You’ve got to beat what’s in front of you.

“When you get to winning a World Cup, I don’t think people tend to remember what your last 16 draw was, what your quarter final draw was. But I think it’s certainly a help to have an easy game or two thrown in there.”