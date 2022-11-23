The Indo World Cup podcast: Argentina panic, Mbappe and Giroud, Qatar media centre

Argentina stumbled to an opening World Cup defeat at the hands of a brilliant Saudi Arabia performance whose high line and manic pressing beat the one of the tournament favourites into panic.

Shamrock Rovers and Cape Verde defender Roberto Lopes has first-hand experience of international backlines and he heaped praise on Saudi Arabia for how they approached the game.

Dan McDonnell attended his first match of the competition as France swatted Australia aside and the empty seats continue to detract from the festival FIFA would want this tournament to portray.

We get some colour into the lavish media centre in Qatar, a listener-requested update on the nearby McDonald's and a preview of today's game - with a potential shock on the cards between Japan and Germany?