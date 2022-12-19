The Indo World Cup final: 'The World Cup is the greatest event in sport'

"What the hell was that?!"

Dan McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara thought they had the best-suited kick-off time for deadlines and podcasts. As it turned out, Dan had to go straight to the airport from the World Cup final.

So much happened in this game that ended with Argentina being crowned world champions. The Enzo Fernandez tackle on Mbappe got lost somehow in the madness. The Upamecano block, whilst amazing, deemed almost irrelevant in this game to end all games.

The plot twists as France came back from what looked like their grave with 10 minutes remaining. As Kingsley Coman looked to have showed the passing of the guard as he shoved a tired Lionel Messi and ran away with the ball. And yet Messi wasn't done, was he?

In a World Cup decider packed with incident, drama, entertainment, emotion and pure skill, Lionel Messi was indeed the story but the story could be hand-picked from this one - magic is in the eye of the beholder and there was enough magic to go around, you could afford to be selective.

From a tournament that started in a cloud of questions, it ended with Gianni Infantino and Qatar inserting themselves into the winner's presentation in a distasteful and uncomfortable manner. Thankfully, those weren't the prevailing memories.

The final Indo World Cup podcast of the tournament is here.