The Indo World Cup, episode 9: Mbappe evolution sets him apart from football’s other forwards

Kylian Mbappe is 23 years of age and he's already adapting his game like an experienced, ageing player who had lost all his pace.

Except, Kylian Mbappe hasn't lost any pace - not even a little bit.

On The Indo World Cup, Aidan O'Hara is joined by Dan McDonnell in Qatar who witnessed France pick Denmark apart in a 2-1 win that puts them into the last 16 and the pair marveled at how Mbappe is adding to his game.

Argentina and Mexico played out a typically physical, typically lacking in quality encounter but Messi's moment at least set it apart.

Today, Germany have it all to do against Spain in the big kick-off at 7pm.