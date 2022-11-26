The Indo World Cup episode 8: 'The queer community of Qatar are going to get this way worse when the World Cup leaves'

Aidan O'Hara sits down with the Irish Independent's Kevin Beirne for a feature piece on how football is turning people away from the sport.

Beirne joins The Indo World Cup set to open up on his lived experience as a bisexual, the hyper awareness, the self-policing, the everyday difficulties simply not faced by many. And now, FIFA hosting a World Cup in Qatar is the latest edition of football's grappling with morality and in isolating the LGBTQ+ community.

Germany's team photo is picked apart in a frank conversation and Beirne says he is not watching the World Cup, and has fallen out of love with the men’s game in general now.

"I worry about what's going to happen to the queer community of Qatar when the World Cup leaves," Beirne says. "Because I don't think they're going to be as stupid to do a big crack down while the world is watching. But what are they going to do six months from now?"

Dan continues to report from Qatar and he was in attendance at both Wales' and England's games as Gareth Southgate's men were hit with boos.