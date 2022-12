Brian Kerr joins Aidan and Dan for The Indo World Cup's World Cup final preview.

Argentina against France, Mbappe against Messi, Loris against Martinez for the Golden Glove, and the very real prospect of penalty kicks.

Brian Kerr doesn't think penalties are a satisfactory way to end a tournament like this... unless of course it's his Ireland underage team winning a major international competition!

Check out the big preview now on all podcast apps or on video.