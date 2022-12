Gary Breen joins Dan McDonnell and Aidan O’Hara on The Indo World Cup to relive France's 2-0 semi-final win over Morocco.

The former Republic of Ireland defender discusses the best way to try and live with Kylian Mbappe on a football pitch, Griezmann's brilliance and the Argentina and French World Cup final ahead.

Dan dials in from Qatar where they're celebrating their two biggest stars on their books at PSG making it to Sunday's showcase.