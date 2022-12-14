The Indo World Cup, episode 24: Does Messi really need it? Morocco put ‘em under pressure

More Messi magic means that Julian Alvarez's two goals and winning of a penalty for the only other goal in a World Cup semi-final still consign him to the part of supporting actor.

Lionel Messi will contest the World Cup final in what could be his final World Cup tournament after Argentina ran through Croatia but Dan McDonnell begs the question: why does everyone here want them to win so bad when the feeling is very much not mutual in South America?

We get the French and Moroccan angle on today's podcast as Walid Regragui hits back at mumbles of their possession stat.

And Maxi Rodriguez's red suit makes an unexpected appearance.