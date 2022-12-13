| 2.8°C Dublin

The Indo World Cup, episode 23: It’s Messi’s or Modric’s story to tell

This is a victory for Croatia's football culture. They're not some plucky underdog, like the numbers would suggest.

They've been doing this consistently over a sustained period of time and it's a habit they've formed produces brilliant, effective football players.

But the Argentina culture stands in their way of a second successive World Cup final spot.

The frenzy, the chaos, the passion of Argentinian players, the Argentine support and the push for Lionel Messi to join the greats with a World Cup medal.

The first semi-final kicks off at 7pm and Dan joins Aidan from Qatar to preview.

