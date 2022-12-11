The Indo World Cup, episode 22: England exit - is Gareth Southgate still the right man for the job?

Revel in it while you can is the warning from The Indo World Cup today. England will win a major championship.

Dan McDonnell was at the England-France game in Qatar on Saturday night and he's seen enough to suggest it's coming.

Harry Kane's penalty blazed over the bar was enough for Didier Deschamps to cling on to their 2-1 victory over Gareth Southgate's team and dump them out at the World Cup quarter final stage for a record seventh time in the country's history.

The post-mortems have begun, the substitute decisions are being dissected and Southgate's overall effect on the camp is being scrutinised but with the talent and age profile available to them, it's hard to see England being held back for too long.

Meanwhile, Portugal went out with a whimper as Morocco sailed into the semi-finals.