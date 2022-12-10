The Indo World Cup, episode 21: Can England do it?

Dion Fanning of The Currency joins Dan and Aidan today to preview England v France, the notion of rooting for the English and the ever-present debate of Gareth Southgate's chops for the job.

Pre-tournament favourites Brazil are gone whilst Argentina came out at the other side of their own penalty shootout but Dan McDonnell was in the stadium for that late game where the match quickly became insignificant due to the tragic and unexpected passing of US sportswriter Grant Wahl.

Dan pays tribute to the esteemed Wahl and Dion joins Aidan in studio for a more general discussion around the World Cup and England.