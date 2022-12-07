The Indo World Cup, episode 19: The fan parks and distorted reality of Qatar

The world's media has been in Qatar a number of weeks now and, more and more, the reviews are coming in that this isn't so bad after all.

As broadcasters move from waterfront apartments to VIP access at football games, too many are mistaking their personal experience for the reality of the country.

Dan McDonnell has been speaking with residence who have laughed at the idea that the Qatar World Cup reflects everyday life there and certainly, not withstanding all the issues leading to this tournament, the wavering atmosphere, empty seats and quiet streets aren't even that big of a distraction.

McDonnell offers his extended thoughts on The Indo World Cup where the Moroccan supporters seemed to be one of only four sets of fans who weren't able to acquire tickets for their last 16 clash. The manufacturing of a good time hasn't generated the buzz FIFA would've liked but, still, positive sentiments from the press are being added to.

Meanwhile, Portugal ripped through Switzerland with Ronaldo sat on the bench for most of it and Spain continue their run of terrible penalty shootouts - unless they're playing Ireland of course.