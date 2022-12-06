The Indo World Cup, episode 18: Roy Keane cracks at Brazilian players celebrating

Aidan O'Hara and Dan McDonnell get into it: The Roy Keane Factor and The Roy Keane Vortex.

What starts as a specific reaction to Roy Keane's reaction to Brazil players' celebrations during their 4-1 win over South Korea, this podcast broadens out and delves into a wider media discussion about Keane and the appetite amongst the audience for Keane content.

Roy Keane, mind you, was a lot more forgiven of Cristiano Ronaldo refusing to play for his team than he was Brazilians celebrating goals.

Pico Lopes is back again today too to look at Morocco's chance of hurting Spain and Portugal gear up for a tight second round battle with Switzerland.