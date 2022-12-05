The Indo World Cup, episode 17: Wenger, Bellingham and Neymar versus Duff

Maybe it's not fair on any modern footballer to use Damien Duff as an unattainable yard stick but Gary Breen goes there on The Indo World Cup when assessing the finished product of this Brazil squad and Neymar Jr.

England stormed through into the quarter-finals last night by swatting Senegal aside and Roy Keane was all over Jude Bellingham. Dan McDonnell was at France's win over Poland as Deschamps set up a first-time major tournament face-off with Gareth Southgate.

And Arsene Wenger's comments on teams being too focused on politics at this World Cup were especially disappointing.