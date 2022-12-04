The Indo World Cup, episode 16: Argentina’s emotional energy and Senegal’s chances of an England upset

Shamrock Rovers and Cape Verde defender Pico Lopes joins the The Indo World Cup podcast today to talk about playing Senegal, their strengths and weaknesses and their realistic chances of knocking England out of the World Cup without Sadio Mane and Idrissa Gueye.

Dan McDonnell reports on Argentina's victory over Australia but wonders about the amount of emotional energy they're expending throughout this tournament before the quarter-finals.

Aidan O'Hara hosts from Dublin with a concern about Harry Maguire and the show previews France's game with Poland too.