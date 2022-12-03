The Indo World Cup, episode 15: Tears and anger from Uruguay and Brian Kerr previews today’s games

Brian Kerr joins The Indo World Cup today to preview Argentina v Australia and Netherlands v USA and, as expected, it's detailed and insightful.

On Friday, the tears of Luis Suarez quickly turned to the anger of a lot of Uruguay players who chased the referee off the pitch following their 2-0 win over Ghana. The victory wasn't enough to see Uruguay through their World Cup group after South Korea beat Portugal and secured their path into the last 16 by virtue of one goal.

Both Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani had shouts for penalties during the game - VAR checked Nunez's but both were turned down and Dan McDonnell and Aidan O'Hara wonder how outrageous it really was that they didn't get a penalty.