It was always expected that England would make the World Cup quarter-finals – and it’s always been risky that they’d overlook a team like Senegal – and now they’ve cruised into the last 16 with a comfortable 3-0 dismissal of Wales.

Dan McDonnell was in the stadium in Qatar and was impressed with how efficient Gareth Southgate’s side were, without having to show too much quality.

“I’m not saying England are like Brazil but, in saying that, they just killed this game with a burst.”