The Indo World Cup episode 10: De Bruyne channels inner Sanchez, Germany's lifeline, and Rashford at the ready

Belgium and their (don't say it, don't say it, don't say it...) Golden Generation are in danger of being eliminated from their World Cup group after a humbling defeat to Morocco.

Aidan O'Hara and Dan McDonnell discuss the latest instalment of disappointment this team now predictably offers and, whilst Kevin De Bruyne has the admiration of every football lover, his comments and his antics around his Belgian team mates aren't helping.

Dan, meanwhile, was at Croatia v Canada as revenge was very much on the menu for some big talk in the press building up to this game.

Germany and Spain both showed their potential and suddenly, after a goal from the old novice Fullkrug, the Germans have a route to the semi-finals if they kick into gear.

And a preview of all today’s action is available on podcast and in video.