The CEO, the technical director and the physio - Irish contingent making their mark at Qatar World Cup

The technical advisor

Chris Hughton won 53 caps with Ireland and was part of Jack Charlton’s squad for Euro ’88 and Italia ’90 after qualifying for the Republic through his mother Christine (née Bourke).

At this World Cup, however, he is tracing his father’s roots after he left Ghana for East London in the 1950s.

Hughton will act as technical advisor for the Ghanaian national team, assisting head coach Otto Addo.

The Black Stars upset the odds when beating Nigeria in a qualifying play-off and they’ll need all that defiance again.

Expand Close Chris Hughton / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chris Hughton

Fourth seeds in the draw, they have been placed in a difficult group with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.

Back in January they took just a single point from games against Morocco, Gabon and the Comoros in the Africa Cup of Nations but they have some World Cup pedigree.

In the 2010 tournament, they lost a quarter-final only after Luis Suarez had famously denied them an extra-time winner with a goal-line handball.

Hughton’s Ghana side’s tournament starts on November 24 with a clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and they will look to the likes of Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Daniel Amartey of Leicester and Bilbao-born one-cap Spain international Inaki Williams – who has recently switched allegiance – for inspiration.

​

The Louth technology

Louth-based STATSports have long been market leaders in the area of GPS sports performance analysis and that is reflected in the fact that 10 of the teams playing in Qatar will use their technology.

The host nation, along with England, USA, Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Brazil, Switzerland, Portugal and Ghana will use the Dundalk company’s system.

Former Cavan footballer Barry Watters is head of sports science at STATSports and explains how the technology will likely be used.

“All the club teams that work with us as well, they are able to use the STATSports exchange to transfer data for specific players from the club to the national team. So how that helps is, I’ll use Harry Kane (as an example) as he’s an ambassador for STATSports as well and plays with Spurs and England,” he said.

“Spurs would be able to transfer a month’s worth of data to the England FA before he comes into camp so they know the volume and load he had undertaken in the lead-up to the competition.

“And then vice versa throughout the tournament, data will be sent back to Spurs as well so they know what is happening and they will know how to manage him when he comes back from the World Cup.

“In that way there is a lot in terms of how to properly manage players because there will be some instances, Kyle Walker is probably a good example, he has not played for the last number of weeks due to injury but obviously he travels to the tournament.

Man City will have shared that data with England in advance so they know where he is at in terms of fitness so they can pick that up in camp.

“And how they treat Kyle Walker in the first week out in Qatar versus how they treat Harry Kane will be completely different because one of them probably needs to get up to match fitness and the other needs to rest because he’s played a lot of minutes over the last number of weeks.”

​

Expand Close Richie Partridge / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Richie Partridge

The physio

Richie Partridge left Ireland for Liverpool and was tipped for big things.

A brilliant talent, injury, including damaging both cruciate knee ligaments while his career was still in its infancy, hampered his development. He made three League Cup appearances for the Reds before embarking on a career in the lower leagues. He had spells at the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Stockport County amongst others, before finishing up in the Welsh league.

Along the way he studied physiotherapy and returned to work at Liverpool, where he eventually became the club’s first-team physio under Jurgen Klopp and in the process carved out a good reputation for himself. In early 2020, he took up an opportunity to work with World Cup hosts Qatar who have the honour of opening the tournament on Sunday when they take on Ecuador.

​

Expand Close Football Association of Wales boss Noel Mooney. Photo: PA Wire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Football Association of Wales boss Noel Mooney. Photo: PA Wire

The chief executive officer

League of Ireland aficionados will remember Noel Mooney as a goalkeeper who had spells with Limerick, Shamrock Rovers and Cork City, with whom he won the 1998 FAI Cup.

More recently, the Cappamore native was in the news when he became interim general manager of the FAI during its crisis-ridden days of 2019. He then returned to UEFA where he worked as head of strategic development before taking the role as CEO of Football Association Wales.

Mooney is in charge of Welsh football for their first appearance at a World Cup since 1958.

They were the smallest nation to qualify for the 32-team tournament, with its 3.1 million population marginally larger than that of Qatar who were granted automatic entry to the finals as hosts.

​

The players

There’s no need to revisit the story of Declan Rice, who played three times for Ireland but is now of the Three Lions. Beside him is Jack Grealish, a former Gaelic footballer in Birmingham and Ireland underage international, who will also play for Gareth Southgate’s side.

There are some less obvious links too. Callum Wilson was on Martin O’Neill’s radar but is travelling to the Middle East with England: “I think he’s a very good player. We’re in the process and have been checking it out. I’ve seen him a number of times,” the then Ireland manager said in 2015.

The FAI were also reported to have approached Leicester’s James Maddison, who was capped once by England in 2019.

However, he is in Southgate’s 26-man squad thanks to recent good form. In that vein, parties purporting to represent Harry Kane once contacted O’Neill to say the Spurs man would be keen on playing for Ireland. However, O’Neill remained sceptical while Kalvin Philips told Sky Sports last year that he was “quarter Jamaican, quarter English, quarter Irish and I don’t know about the rest”.

England aren’t the only team with Irish connections. Ethan Kwame Colm Raymond Ampadu will wear the red of Wales over the next few weeks but his father Kwame played U-21 football for Ireland.