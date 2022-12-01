The best player in Qatar is already giving Ireland a feeling of dread - and we don't play him until March

Does Stephen Kenny watch this stuff through cracks in his fingers? Is the carpet of his living room a confetti spray of crumpled post-its?

Soon enough, the big show will be over, and those of us looking in from afar – football’s wretched of the earth – can reclaim the comforting greyness of our lives. Another World Cup will have rolled by in our absence, faithful to the tradition of a circus ring overseen by dizzyingly rich people.

And when set against the insipid failure of Wales in Qatar, maybe our own non-qualification will seem oddly wise and comforting. Better to go unseen than to present yourself as inept before a gaping world.

The Welsh got there about three years too late for generational talents like Aaron Ramsey and Gareth Bale to be remotely relevant on football’s highest stage. Yet, in FIFA’s latest world rankings, they sit 19th – 30 places above Kenny’s Ireland.

Two-and-a-half years have slipped by since Kenny replaced Mick McCarthy in convoluted circumstances and, if much of the early coverage around his tenure had an almost giddy, undergraduate tone, fair to say the commentary has since stiffened.

Even the manager’s most fervent believers now recognise a need for the European qualifiers to deliver something recognisable as progress.

But 10 days into this World Cup, perhaps the best two strikers seen have been Kylian Mbappe and Cody Gakpo. Actually, in less than half an hour against Tunisia yesterday, Mbappe highlighted the needless extravagance of Didier Deschamps’s decision to make nine changes to his starting XI.

Read More

The immediate impact of his 63rd-minute introduction was to take the Africans on a terror ride that they just about survived for a historic, if ultimately, inconsequential win.

Mbappe is, in essence, a one-man Mardi Gras.

Gakpo, meanwhile, looks another incarnation of the murderous, penalty-box calm associated with great Dutch strikers of the past like Marco van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp and his manager at PSV Eindhoven, Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Fitness permitting, Mbappe and Gakpo will face Kenny’s Ireland twice in a seven-month stretch next year that promises to have a defining impact on the Tallaght man’s time in charge. An impact he surely recognises could be ugly, as France and the Netherlands have reached the knock-out stages of this World Cup with what feels like plenty in reserve. As Euro qualifying opponents, they represent the shortest of short straws.

Professional football is innately hierarchical and imbalanced at just about every level and, in light of what the past 10 days have shown us, an identifiable football philosophy is tricky to uphold when faced by a technically superior opponent. In other words, at what point does worthy ambition regress into silly idealism?

Maybe the best thing has been to turn away from Qatar and follow the principle of those who hold a view that by merely watching the football we, ourselves, become accomplices to some monumental swindle. And, no question, this World Cup has been a rapacious market for bulls***.

For the stodge of pundits sermonising gravely from five- and six-star pulpits on migrant workers’ conditions of employment and their struggles in living quarters that the ISPCA wouldn’t consider suitable for dogs.

On their concerns for the repressed rights of women in Qatar, or the need for the LGBTQ+ community to exist, essentially, as an underground murmur.

On allusions to the murky, transactional process that empowered FIFA to deliver the biggest event in world sport to a country the size of Leinster with no identifiable football heritage and a desert climate compelling a suspension of the club calendar in Europe so that the tournament might be held in winter.

Even the conventional guff of selling a concept of legacy, of portraying massive tournament infrastructure as some momentous urban regeneration project for the people of Doha falls into the realm of farce here.

Qatar built three state-of-the-art arenas when hosting the 2015 World Handball Championships, two of them left empty and gathering dust since. That will be repeated now, stadia condemned to rot and rust just like Rio’s Olympic Park, or a small multiple of venues from the Games in Athens or Beijing.

It is undeniably a good thing that the World Cup has delivered global scrutiny on a regime with – what seem to us – faintly medieval ideas on what constitutes a healthy society, but it has surely also highlighted the tokenism of so much that comes to pass for a visiting social conscience.

Gianni Infantino’s mortifying pre-tournament soliloquy returns to us now as little more than a silly, socially-awkward man plodding about in a puddle of idle sanctimony.

The FIFA president’s social conscience seems traduced since by a realisation that men in robes are ultimately in charge here. So, poor Gianni sits in the plush seats of this theme park now with all the animation of a shop window mannequin. Even his hosts appear uninterested in conversation.

And those ‘One Love’ armbands, abandoned by an assortment of captains under threat of being shown a yellow card? Suffice to say that that acquiescence should forever more be remembered as the apogee of virtue signalling in sport. The moment that football’s warriors became panicked by a burst balloon.

Soon enough, none of this will matter, of course. Soon enough the world’s attention will be gone from Qatar, our concerns exhausted by a month of high-sounding piety. Soon enough, it will be March in Lansdowne Road, our tiny world consumed with apprehension about a smiling Parisian and the gunpowder in his feet.