The best player in Qatar is already giving Ireland a feeling of dread - and we don't play him until March

Vincent Hogan

Kylian Mbappe skips past Wajdi Kechrid, but the French striker's introduction from the bench couldn't stop Tunisia winning 1-0. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Kylian Mbappe skips past Wajdi Kechrid, but the French striker's introduction from the bench couldn't stop Tunisia winning 1-0. Photo: Getty Images

Does Stephen Kenny watch this stuff through cracks in his fingers? Is the carpet of his living room a confetti spray of crumpled post-its?

Soon enough, the big show will be over, and those of us looking in from afar – football’s wretched of the earth – can reclaim the comforting greyness of our lives. Another World Cup will have rolled by in our absence, faithful to the tradition of a circus ring overseen by dizzyingly rich people.

