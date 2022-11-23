‘Stand up, leadership is about action’ – Roy Keane hits out at players for refusing to stand up to FIFA over ‘One Love’ armband

A worker carries One Love armbands, which are banned by FIFA at the World Cup Qatar 2022, in Utrecht, Netherlands

Roy Keane has hit out at World Cup players for refusing to stand up to FIFA and the Qatari organisers over the ban on the 'One Love' armband.

In passionate comments delivered in his role as an ITV Sport pundit, Keane suggested players should ignore the threat of a yellow card and wear the armband in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Homosexuality is banned in Qatar, with several European nations keen to highlight the inequality by wearing the rainbow armband.

Yet FIFA have warned that national team captains will face the prospect of being booked if they take to the field wearing the armband, inspiring a climbdown from national associations.

Now Keane has hit out at the players for stepping away from making a stand against FIFA, as he insisted the players should take their punishment and support the 'One Love' campaign.

"I think they can still do a lot more," said Keane. "They say they have been silenced, by who?

"The most important people in football are supporters and the players. Use your voice. Wear the armband.

"Stand up, leadership is about action, go and do it. It's a gesture and it is a start but they can do more."

Keane also gave his verdict on Manchester United's decision to terminate Cristiano Ronaldo's contract, after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw him criticise the club's owners and manager Erik ten Hag.

"It has been on the cards for the last few months," reflected Keane. "The interview was the tipping point. That's it, Manchester United is a great club and Ronaldo is a great player. It is like a divorce, the end of a relationship. We all know how that feels.

"He should have left in the summer, the new manager was never going to play him. You cannot have Ronaldo as a fringe player, it is just not right. It's sad, but these things happen."

Keane went on to criticise United manager Ten Hag as he said his handling of Ronaldo was 'not great'.

"You do have to treat the top players differently," he added. "I don’t want to go down the road again about pressing. Ronaldo did not come back to the club to do that, he came back to score goals.

"Let him go in the summer before it all got really messy. It's better for the club and the player because you don't want it running into the second half of the season.

"Ronaldo has run out of patience there. I think it is really straightforward. People say his reputation at United tarnished. Far from it. United fans aren’t daft. Ronaldo will go down as one of the greatest players.

"It has not ended well, but that’s life. I think he will be delighted to be among the Portuguese squad and show its qualities."

Keane left United in similar circumstances to Ronaldo back in 2005, after he took part in an interview with the in-house TV station that saw him criticise the club's players, with manager Alex Ferguson deciding to end his stay after a critique that was never aired.