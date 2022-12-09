| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Spot-kick drama avoids a ‘Bleak Friday’ for World Cup as Messi and Argentina march on

Daniel McDonnell in Qatar

Relief for organisers as Messi’s men avoid same fate as Brazil

MEssi Expand

Close

MEssi

MEssi

MEssi

Just like watching Brazil? Unsurprisingly, it’s a line that doesn’t exist in football parlance in Argentina.

What this day should remind them of is being in Brazil eight years ago, a warning from history for the giddiness that now surrounds this mission.

Most Watched

Privacy