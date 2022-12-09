Just like watching Brazil? Unsurprisingly, it’s a line that doesn’t exist in football parlance in Argentina.

What this day should remind them of is being in Brazil eight years ago, a warning from history for the giddiness that now surrounds this mission.

Then, as now, the volume of their fanatical supporters, in every sense of the word, fuelled the energy of the competition. Messi achieving his World Cup dream on Brazilian soil was almost too perfect a storyline.

When Brazil’s heartbreaking humiliation at the hands of Germany was followed 24 hours later by a tense Argentina shoot-out win over Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands, destiny was calling. And the streets were alive with rubbing it in your face music.

You can see the parallels here. For Brazil, the nightmare unfolded a round earlier and in a tighter time-frame, the dust barely settled on their Croatian choke before Argentina took the field, believing Messi could sprinkle his magic to prolong their stay.

What followed was a chaotic game, where Argentina managed to both lose their heads and then somehow regain their composure to advance to the final four.

Only those who believe in fate could say with conviction that this ill tempered quarter final marks them out as the winners in waiting.

And in some eyes, the romance of this triumph might have been diminished somewhat by the goading of the Dutch players in the aftermath of Lautaro Martinez’s winning penalty kick.

Then again, you suspect it would have played out similarly with the alternative outcome.

Long after Martinez dispatched the killer blow, they were on the pitch drinking in the moment, Messi conducting the choir. Elation was the prevailing mood. But there was relief too, and not just on the pitch.

Truth be told, the organisers of this competition would have enjoyed this outcome as much as the Albiceleste faithful.

It would have represented a Bleak Friday from their perspective if Brazil and Argentina were sent packing back to back.

As it stands, the Brazilian exit has deprived the world of the semi-finals that most neutrals craved, with all due respect to a Croatian side who provided a timely reminder of the perils of underestimating their mentality.

Argentina exiting would have put undue pressure on Morocco to raise their tired limbs and send out Portugal today to at least prolong some good vibes around the place.

An all-European final four would shine a light on how few people have travelled from that part of the world to this controversial renewal; indeed the best of the rest as regards footfall is probably England and when you’re relying on their fans to perk the place up then you know the competition is in a strange place.

That’s a redundant debate now, as Argentina move on, their bouncing banks of fans expecting to return to the Lusail Stadium both on Tuesday for the semi with Croatia and on Sunday week for the decider.

It’s the venue that might have represented the graveyard for their ambitions, given that it played host to their opening defeat at the hands of Saudi Arabia.

Now, it might come to be remembered as something else.

From the hours before kick-off, it felt like Buenos Aires light.

It was always going to be this way, with the 1,400 or so Dutch supporters present appearing like a orange food stain on a blue and white shirt.

They were on a spoiling mission. It’s not only the Argentines who would have taken heart from the result of the earlier game.

An unexpected door had opened. The Argentine media in the press room couldn’t contain themselves when Marquinhos missed the spot kick that sent Brazil packing.

Metro stations around the Lusail danced to the same beat and there was a fevered atmosphere in the stadium from before kick-off.

The first touch from Messi was greeted with a guttural roar and while Holland’s conservative approach drained some of that energy, the majestic pass for Nahuel Molina’s goal recharged the masses. Adulation was aimed at the assist-maker. ‘Messi, Messi, Messi’.

For a generation whose pursuit of this trophy is a roller-coaster of emotion in human form, this was almost running too smoothly. Dutch protests at the awarding of the penalty were never going to be heard and Messi’s calm finish was supposed to be the game over moment.

The only card that Holland had left to play was total hoofball, the double team of Luuk de Jong and Wout Weghorst with Louis van Gaal, in his last act as Dutch boss, deciding there was only one route left available.

Incredibly, it yielded rewards with Weghorst, remembered in England as a Burnley flop and remembered by Stephen Kenny as a big player for AZ Alkmaar on Dundalk’s 2016 adventure, almost writing his name into World Cup history here. He would have been remembered as the man who turned the music off.

Instead, Argentina live to brighten up another day.