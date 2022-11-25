The German team protest FIFA ahead of the game against Japan.

Germany are in a spot of bother and will need to get something from a rampant Spain in Group E when they face off this weekend. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Sunday at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTÉ 2 & BBC 1. The game is also being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Read More

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton & Hove Albion), David Raya (Brentford FC)

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea FC), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Eric Garcia (FC Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia CF), Pau Torres (Villarreal CF), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (FC Barcelona), Alejandro Balde (FC Barcelona).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (FC Barcelona), Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Paris St Germain), Marcos Llorente (Atletico de Madrid), Pedri Gonzalez (FC Barcelona), Koke Resurreccion (Atletico de Madrid).

Forwards: Ferran Torres (FC Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremi Pino (Villarreal CF), Alvaro Morata (Atletico de Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (Paris St Germain), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Ansu Fati (FC Barcelona).

Germany squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Guenter (Freiburg)

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Strikers: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund)

What is the head-to-head record like?

The countries have met on 27 occasions in the past, including four times at World Cups before, 1966, 1994, 1982 and 2010. Germany claimed wins in the first and third of those fixtures, with the 1994 Group C game a draw before Spain claimed a 1-0 semi-final win en route to the trophy in 2010.

Overall, there's little to choose between the pair throughout history, with nine German win, eight for Spain and eight draws.

But ominously for Die Mannschaft, the last meeting ended in a 6-0 Spanish Nations League win two years ago.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

It was a shock 2-1 defeat to Japan that leaves Germany on the brink with Costa Rica's 7-0 capitulation to Spain meaning that a Japan win against the Costa Ricans earlier on Sunday would see Germany eliminated with a game to go should Spain win. We've reports and reaction from those first group games below.

Read More

The hosting of the tournament in Qatar has been shrouded in controversy since it was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010. Miguel Delaney has looked back at previous World Cups that have been overshadowed by the politics involved.

Read More

And the controversy hasn't stopped since the competition began with FIFA's threat of 'sporting sanctions' against any captain who wears the 'OneLove' inclusivity armband remaining a talking point, with the German team making their own protest at FIFA's stance before the Japan game.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Spain are favourites at 13/10 with Germany 15/8 and the draw 5/2.

What the managers have to say?

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Luis Enrique when he faces the press ahead of the game.

Hansi Flick:

"We have no free shots any more.

"We wasted the first one. We now need to work on things and improve them. Now we will go forward and we need to show character to maintain the chance in our last group game."

"We have faith in the team, we are positive and we want to deal with this match on Sunday positively.

"It is important to process defeats, clear the heads and focus on the next task. That is our aim. To get the team to a point where they have the belief."