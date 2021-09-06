| 16.5°C Dublin

Serbia the focus as Stephen Kenny’s margin for error reduces

Daniel McDonnell

The positivity of Faro is eroded in recurring cycle of highs and lows with manager-driven debate hanging over doomed campaign

James McClean, right, and Shane Duffy show their frustration against Azerbaijan on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

James McClean, right, and Shane Duffy show their frustration against Azerbaijan on Saturday. Photo: Sportsfile

Time will tell if the third game of this international window will prove to be a blessing or a curse for Stephen Kenny.

At the beginning of the week, there was a niggling sense that the visit of Serbia would shape the legacy of this gathering but that was based on the assumption it would be preceded by a routine defeat in Portugal and a routine win over Azerbaijan.

There’s been nothing routine about the Kenny era, however, with this window echoing a theme where a brief high is quickly followed by a troubling low. It’s very hard to put a sheen on the failure to win home matches with Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and it could be argued that Saturday was the biggest disappointment of all.

