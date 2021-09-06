Serbia the focus as Stephen Kenny’s margin for error reduces

Time will tell if the third game of this international window will prove to be a blessing or a curse for Stephen Kenny.

At the beginning of the week, there was a niggling sense that the visit of Serbia would shape the legacy of this gathering but that was based on the assumption it would be preceded by a routine defeat in Portugal and a routine win over Azerbaijan.

There’s been nothing routine about the Kenny era, however, with this window echoing a theme where a brief high is quickly followed by a troubling low. It’s very hard to put a sheen on the failure to win home matches with Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and it could be argued that Saturday was the biggest disappointment of all.

The flatness cannot be attributed to the half-life of closed-doors football and, aside from Callum Robinson’s curtailed contribution and fringe option Shane Long’s absence, there is no Covid-related explanation.

Granted, the presence of Enda Stevens, Dara O’Shea and Jason Knight might have helped but the law of averages suggests you will always be down a few bodies. There was no chaotic last-minute disruption to the game-plan here. The plan just wasn’t good enough.

It leaves Kenny in a strange place going into the visit of Serbia. Just 72 hours on from coming within minutes of one of the best results in the team’s history in Portugal, he was listening to a smattering of boos after narrowly avoiding one of the worst.

That exposes him to all manner of takes, the scrutiny that comes with the territory of the highest-profile sports job in the country.

The never-ending debate about the suitability of the manager is in danger of overshadowing all analysis.

“We didn’t win the game which is on us as players,” tweeted Shane Duffy, his choice of words interesting.

It hasn’t gone that way, though, nor will the players claim the lion’s share of credit if they muster a response against the Serbs. The fallout will be Kenny-driven again.

Games like Saturday happen sometimes, yet the issue for the 49-year-old is that he’s suffering quite a few of them in a narrow time-frame when international management is short, sharp and often very unforgiving.

Coming away from Faro on Wednesday, it was easy to believe that the train was on the right track. The approach was intelligent and the selections were brave.

Selecting Jamie McGrath and bringing Andrew Omobamidele into the game in the first half was a reflection of that. This team was going places and it really would be knee-jerk to go from that place to suddenly declaring the regime as broken beyond all repair because of a frustrating struggle.

Alas, the legacy of Luxembourg is that it seriously reduced his margin for error and Saturday has squeezed it even further. A special response is required to erase it from memory.

What really complicates things for Kenny now is that his dressing-room won’t be seeing things through the eyes of the manager’s position. They all have their own ambitions and while the World Cup dream was wounded in March and on life support post-Ronaldo, it’s very much dead now. Even the manager has acknowledged as much.

It will be mathematically done without a win tomorrow but even selling that angle is misleading as it’s already over.

Yet the difficulty for Kenny here is that players will naturally require an incentive to really raise their levels. That was evident in all of the best performances in his tenure; when the stakes were highest they elevated themselves.

A series of dead rubbers that the manager needs to win can easily veer into uncomfortable territory. That’s not to question the commitment or motivation levels of the squad; they’ve an impeccable record in this regard.

But they need a focus too and players who will be advancing towards their thirties when Euro 2024 comes around have suffered a gut punch.

A strong response against Serbia can be expected but return trips to Azerbaijan and Luxembourg with little at stake beyond pride have the potential to get tricky.

The sense of occasion is often created by the prize and the race for third holds no appeal.

Giving Kenny time was always likely to involve accepting Qatar wouldn’t happen but having nothing to play for in October and November is testing the patience levels, especially now tickets are available for sale again.

Save for the glamour return of Portugal to these shores, we are entering a prolonged period of junk time and that’s uncharted territory for an Irish boss.

Steve Staunton didn’t see out his Euro 2008 campaign but that was a more reactive association and caretaker boss Don Givens inherited a squad that included Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Shay Given, John O’Shea, Richard Dunne and Steve Finnan amongst other top-flight lifers. Different times.

It’s fair to make the observation that Kenny arrived announcing that Ireland had the talent in the dressing-room to thrive so spinning around to the ‘we don’t have the players’ defence would represent an about-turn.

The truth may lie somewhere in between, in that they don’t have the players right now but rough experiences like Saturday will eventually stand to Troy Parrott, Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Jayson Molumby.

What Kenny’s year in charge has lacked is a real cause celebre, the Wes Hoolahan or Andy Reid-style figure who would definitely improve the team if they were picked.

Controversy has surrounded the decision to occasionally overlook older members of his panel. Séamus Coleman was benched for his opening match, and leaving Shane Duffy and James McClean out of the Luxembourg game was criticised in certain quarters because the view was that the old dogs for the hard road would have managed that situation better.

On Saturday, he included all of his seasoned internationals with the exception of Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane, who would have competed for one place, and the outcome was pretty much the same.

The FAI tweet announcing Saturday’s team was on message, announcing the selection of a ‘young and exciting front line’ and the promise of better days ahead is the selling point for the rest of the campaign. Serbia will determine the extent to which people are willing to buy it.