Saudi Arabia plotting ambitious bid to host World Cup and Olympics in the same decade

Saudi Arabia is considering an audacious and controversial double bid to host the Olympics and World Cup in the same decade.

As the World Cup in Qatar reaches its finale, the rival nation’s sports minister has spoken of Saudi’s “incredibly ambitious” plans.

Other Riyadh-based government sources confirmed a 2030 bid is “all but certain” after much speculation. Separate World Cup insiders claim a joint bid with Egypt and Greece would be regarded by FIFA as a serious frontrunner.

Talks around potentially going head-to-head with Qatar for the 2036 Olympics are at a much less advanced stage. However, HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal, the Saudi sports minister, says the country is equipped to host both within six years of each other.

“There’s no doubt that it would be the ultimate honour and privilege for any country to host the World Cup,” he said. “I’m sure no one would turn down the opportunity if it came around. We’ve all seen what it meant to the entire Arab world here in Doha over the last few weeks.”

Qatar spent £150 billion-plus on bringing a World Cup against the odds to the Middle East. Like its neighbour, Saudi Arabia would have to move the tournament or the Olympics to the winter owing to blistering heat at other times of the year.

Prince Abdulaziz maintains “no decision has been made” over whether they would bid for the World Cup, though insiders privately say it is a “matter of when not if.”

“We’ve very big sporting ambitions in Saudi Arabia and are confident that we have many of the qualities, values and experience needed to host any competition, from passionate fans to infrastructure to the desire to open our country and bring the world together,” the sports minister added.

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk look set for a heavyweight showdown next year in Saudi, which also hosts the Asian Games in 2034. Anthony Joshua has already fought in Riyadh twice and the city has also hosted the F1 on two occasions. Earlier this month, Saudi launched a bid to host the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup – a surprise move given the women’s football department was only set up three years ago.

Of a potential Olympics 2036 bid, Prince Abdulaziz added: “I think we now have all that it takes to host any tournament that comes our way... I am not in a position to comment on specific bids, but I can tell you that we always keep an eye out on different events and sports properties that we could partner with.”

Under the Vision 2030 agenda championed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, billions have been spent on sport as the country attempts to diversify away from oil. “We’re incredibly ambitious in Saudi Arabia and as our country transforms thanks to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince’s Vision 2030, so will our sports landscape,” he said.

A World Cup or Olympics in ultra-conservative Saudi Arabia would spark even more criticism than the 2010 vote which gave the green light for Qatar 2022. The UN office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights warned just weeks ago that “executions are taking place almost daily”. Saudi’s record on human rights has been condemned by Amnesty International. The state-involved killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi still casts a cloud over the Crown Prince’s authoritarian regime.

In response to allegations the country is attempting to “sportswash” its reputation, the sports minister says: “I understand the debate because of the amount we’re doing and how much we’ve achieved in the last five years. But I invite anyone interested in Saudi Arabia to come to our country and see what we’re doing for themselves ... we’re working very hard at the Ministry of Sport to inspire our people to get involved with sport, whether on an amateur or professional level..”

But Saudi’s likely double bid will prompt outrage even more fierce than Qatar did. As the World Cup enters its final days, do not expect the Saudis to start apologising as hundreds of billions are spent in jostling to the front of the bidding queue for the next great global sporting events.

