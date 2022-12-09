Roy Keane’s verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo as Gary Neville insists Portugal better off without star forward

Gary Neville and Ian Wright were jubilant as Harry Kane scored England's second goal against Senegal last Sunday, but their fellow ITV Sport pundit Roy Keane had a very different reaction.

The Irishman was predictably less excited by the prospect of an victory for Gareth Southgate's men than former England internationals Wright and Neville, with Keane calmly turned around to write a message on his notepad.

Any suggestions that Keane has written a profound thought can now be banished, as Neville revealed what was written.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

"Game over,” said Neville, as he revealed when Keane wrote on a Sky Bet podcast that also featured Keane and Micah Richards.

"Him and Wrighty both write notes during the game. I don't know why I don't do it,” continued Neville.

"Little pointers aren't they? I grabbed his notes. It didn't go down well... He wrote, 'Game over!' I was going to put it up to the camera and he snatched it out of my hand!”

Keane also doubled down on his defence of Cristiano Ronaldo, after he was dropped by Portugal for their last-16 clash against Switzerland.

“Are footballers supposed to be perfect?” questioned Keane.

"Cristiano Ronaldo had this attitude 10 years ago, but the following game he would score a hat trick, and he was 27 - everyone would forgive him.

"People say that he makes teams worse – Juventus haven’t done anything since he left them a couple of years ago.

“Against Switzerland, the Portugal manager made a correct decision to replace Ronaldo with someone who offered more mobility up front.

"He (Goncalo Ramos) scores a hat trick, and everyone looks straight to Ronaldo. I always thought there could be a chance that Ronaldo wouldn’t start a World Cup knockout game for Portugal – he’s 37!”

Neville also gave his verdict on the Ronaldo debate as he added: “Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest player I’ve ever seen, and despite what he may think, I love him to bits, he is unbelievable.

"His long-term legacy is set. The problem I have is that his determination and single-mindedness has got him to where he is, but it led to his departure from Manchester United being a little scruffy.

“If he came out and did interviews where he said he was angry, I would’ve sided with him more, but bar his interview with Piers Morgan he hasn’t spoken publicly – or done an interview with the club.

"His managers – first Erik ten Hag and now Fernando Santos – have come out and said they are not happy with his behaviour.

Read More

"I worry about the influence he will have on other players when he refuses to be part of a team. Ronaldo is better than that.

“The biggest problem is that his managers at Portugal and Manchester United thought they were better without Ronaldo in the team, and he’s finding that difficult to come to terms with.

"Portugal’s best performance of the tournament, the 6-1 win over Switzerland, was without him – and they looked much more mobile.

"Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes really came alive. This reminds me of United – they are better when he is not in the team."