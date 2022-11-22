File photo handout photo provided by the FA of England's Harry Kane wearing a OneLove captain's armband. Competing nations previously planning to wear a 'One Love' armband at the World Cup have told their captains not to attempt to do so for fear of sporting sanctions, a joint statement has said. Nick Potts/PA Wire. Issue date: Friday September 23, 2022. Issue date: Monday November 21, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story WORLDCUP Armband. Photo credit should read The FA/PA Wire.

Roy Keane believes England and Wales made a “big mistake” by not wearing the OneLove armband during their opening World Cup games in Qatar despite facing potential sporting sanctions from FIFA.

England, Wales and five other European nations had planned to wear the armband during matches in Qatar as a show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

However, on the first day proper of the tournament, the seven associations decided not to, due to the threat of players being booked. England captain Harry Kane instead wore a FIFA-sanctioned ‘No Discrimination’ armband in a country which criminalises same-sex relationships.

“I think the players could have done it for the first game and taken the punishment, whatever that might be,” former Ireland captain Keane said on ITV last night.

“Kane, you’re obviously risking getting a yellow card. That would have been a great statement. Do it for the first game. If you get your yellow card, what a message that would have been from Kane or [Gareth] Bale. Take your medicine, and then the next game, you move on and don’t wear it because you don’t want to get suspended.

“I think it was a big mistake. I think both [sets of] players, we’re talking about England, Wales here, should have stuck to their guns and done it, whatever pressure from outside and their own associations. Have the belief. If that’s what you believe, then go with it.”

Bale received a yellow card for a tackle in the first half of the clash against the USA so would have been sent off if he had worn the armband, meaning he would receive a ban.