Roy Keane reveals ‘Wet ‘n Wild’ World Cup ‘94 highlight and his annoyance with Denis Irwin

The Republic of Ireland's Roy Keane clears the ball from Italy's Giuseppe Signori, as Paul McGrath looks on, during the famous World Cup win at Giants Stadium in June 1994.

Roy Keane has recounted his time at the 1994 World Cup hosted by the USA, when the Republic of Ireland played Italy, Norway and Mexico in the group stages – moving from New Jersey to Florida after that famous 1-0 win over Italy.

“The highlight of my career in terms of World Cups was ’94,” he said in a World Cup discussion on Sky Bet with Micah Richards and Gary Neville. “But that was going to the water parks in Florida in between the games. It was brilliant. Wet ‘n Wild!

“You know when you’d get days off… we’d get plenty with Ireland. We’d go straight down to the water park. Brilliant, honestly. Wet ‘n Wild, I’d recommend it.”

When asked about his worst World Cup experience, Keane answered: “Well obviously, I missed a World Cup (in 2002), I’d a couple of arguments.

“Did you go over to that World Cup thinking you were going to have an argument?,” asked Neville. “Sometimes it’s brewing for a bit with you… look at your smirk, I know you!”

“Lots of things can be brewing, it had been building since I was about 15,” laughed Keane. “I still wanted to play. Don’t be suggesting that.

“It was more when we got over there, with the conditions and the accusations that were thrown against me, that’s when I got upset,” added the Mayfield native.

Ever the contrarian, Keane also revealed that his Ireland and United teammate Denis Irwin "used to annoy me quite a bit” much to the astonishment of Gary Neville who said the Cobh full-back was “the most nicest, most pleasent, placid bloke you will ever meet”.

“I used to room with Denis Irwin. Denis was my roommate with Ireland and United. I don't think players have roommates now but we did back then," Keane said.

“Denis used to annoy me quite a bit. He did...

“He is (the nicest and quietest person you'll ever meet), but he's annoying.

“Denis used to love the golf, he used to always be watching the golf. There always seemed to be a golf tournament on. I'd be like 'Denis, come on'.

“There was no iPads or all that, but I will forgive him for that. Denis was good company of course, I'll forgive him for that.”