Roy Keane has been hailed as if he is Nelson Mandela… yet there he is, at the World Cup in Qatar

Joe Brolly

Despite their reservations about Qatar hosting the tournament, Roy Keane, left, and Gary Neville are both attending the World Cup. Photo: Sportsfile Expand

Live soccer is hard enough to watch at the best of times. But sober? And playing it in stadiums built on the corpses of slave labour?

In 1974, Mobutu Sese Seko, the dictator of Zaire, bought the Ali v Foreman heavyweight championship fight for $12million. Mobutu, a sadist and mass murderer, wanted to clean up his regime’s image. Before the fight in Kinshasa, he rounded up 100 local men with criminal records and executed them in the bowels of the stadium. A warning to his people to send out the right message when the world’s media arrived. Be nice. Say nice things.

