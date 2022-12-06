Roy Keane blasts Brazil: ‘I can’t believe what I’m watching, it’s like watching Strictly’

Brazil's Neymar celebrates scoring their second goal with Vinicius Junior, Raphinha and Lucas Paqueta

Roy Keane ripped into Brazil for over-celebrating after their 4-1 win against South Korea, as he suggested their goal celebrations were 'like watching Strictly'.

Keane poured praise on Neymar and his Brazil team-mates for their performance as they cruised to a victory that sealed a quarter-final against Croatia on Friday, but he was less impressed with their celebrations after a comfortable victory.

While he accepted that Brazil's class shone through against a South Korea side blown away by the World Cup favourites, Keane "couldn't believe" their post-match celebrations that included extending dancing on the pitch during and after the final whistle.

"I've never seen so much dancing," said Keane on ITV Sport.

"I can't believe what I'm watching, I can't believe what I'm watching, it's like watching Strictly (Come Dancing).

"Brazil fantastic, but it's South Korea. I can't believe what I'm watching."

Neymar led the dancing celebrations after Brazil's fourth goal of the game and Keane was not impressed by the antics.

"I don't like this," he added after watching the euphoria from Neymar and his team-mates. "People say it's their culture… I don’t know.

"The first goal I don't mind, but the fourth goal, the jig or whatever they are doing, I'm not happy with it. I don't think it's good at all."

Keane's fellow ITV Sport pundit Graeme Souness agreed with the comments from former Ireland captain Keane, and suggested Neymar's showboating was detracting from his performances.

"I want to see more from him," said Souness.

"He's got incredible ability. He was heir apparent to the throne of Messi and Ronaldo but he's not picked the baton up for me.

Read More

"I'm not sitting saying he isn't an incredibly talented man. There are things about him that are easy on the eye.

"I just find it frustrating when things are going well for him, he wants to show how clever he is all the time and make it look very easy for him.

"I'm not being a killjoy because some of the football was fabulous, but I'm thinking - and he'd (looking at Keane) be the exact same if he was out there - you would've emptied him.

"Some of his antics with his showboating, it's not for me. But he is great on the eye for some people."

Keane went on to suggest Neymar was given an easy night as he returned from an ankle injury to start against South Korea, and he backed Brazil to see off Croatia and reach the semi-finals.

"Obviously he's missed the last couple of games," Keane added of Neymar. "He's back and scored.

"He's had his hair cut. He's dancing well. The feel good factor is there. The game wasn't that physically draining for the players.

"You look at Croatia and they were playing extra-time and penalties (to beat Japan), which all helps in the preparation. But again the feel good factor is there.

"They're enjoying their football, they're scoring goals. We saw in the first half how brilliant they are.

"Huge goal threat. Croatia would do well to stop them."