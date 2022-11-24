| 6.7°C Dublin

Ronaldo is the star of a show that revolves around him, even if the football isn’t up to scratch

Daniel McDonnell

Even when the football isn’t doing the talking, the Portuguese star always winds up centre stage

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal in the World Cup Group H win over Ghana at Stadium 974, Doha, Qatar Expand

Close

It’s always about him, even when it shouldn’t be.

Two minutes of normal time remain when Ghana pull a goal back to keep the dream alive but Osman Bukari, the man who puts the ball in the net, only has one thing on his mind.

