It’s always about him, even when it shouldn’t be.

Two minutes of normal time remain when Ghana pull a goal back to keep the dream alive but Osman Bukari, the man who puts the ball in the net, only has one thing on his mind.

He executes Cristiano Ronaldo’s patented Siuuu celebration before realising that no team-mate has followed him because they’ve brought the ball to halfway in the hope of a quick restart. Bukari sprints back and returns to the moment.

Inevitably, the stadium director cuts to Ronaldo on the sideline, a worried look on the expression of the world’s most famous unemployed footballer given that he had left the pitch seconds earlier believing the victory was in the bag with a two-goal margin.

When Diogo Costa almost gifts Ghana a stunning equaliser in the dying seconds when he drops the ball down to kick it out without realising Inaki Williams is behind him, the money shot is not the slip from the Ghanaian that denies us one of the great World Cup calamities; instead it’s the stunned reaction of Ronaldo as his ’keeper avoids the ultimate humiliation.

As the final whistle blows, and the protagonists digest a match which exploded into a five-goal thriller after a lifeless opening half, the big screen announces the identity of the player of the match.

There’s been a recurring theme throughout the competition. Whatever the result or their contribution, the Budweiser-sponsored winner is always likely to be the most famous player on the pitch because it’s calculated on the basis of an online fan vote.

With Ronaldo involved, it was never going to be anyone else.

Despite images which suggested otherwise, Portuguese figures have insisted there’s no friction between Ronaldo and his former clubmate Bruno Fernandes.

But there’s something ironic about the fact that Fernandes, who did his job to a higher standard here with a pair of defence-splitting passes, finding himself in the shade again.

Post-match talk again revolved around Ronaldo, just like it was after last-minute winners in Faro and photos in Dublin. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Whatsapp Post-match talk again revolved around Ronaldo, just like it was after last-minute winners in Faro and photos in Dublin. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

That’s the reality of the Cristiano Ronaldo show. This was due to be his highest profile 90-minute appearance since he sat across a TV studio with Piers Morgan – a performance that cost him his job with Manchester United.

He was able to do that on his own terms, whereas his football destiny now effectively lies in the hands of others, given that he’s no longer able to lift up a team on his shoulders. This fixture was another reminder of that, even though his second-half spot-kick will hog the headlines because of the record-breaking significance.

Ronaldo is now the only man to have scored at five World Cups, which is a truly incredible achievement.

But even the most optimistic Man of the Match voters would struggle to believe that 2022 will allow him to take possession of the one major trophy that has eluded him. Portugal have a lot of improving to do, as Irish fans will know having watched them twice in the qualifying campaign.

Then, as now, the match discussion revolved around Ronaldo, whether it was penalty misses and last-minute winners in Faro or photographs with young pitch invaders in Dublin.

Before kick-off here, he sauntered in the direction of the main body of cameras, turning his number 7 in their direction, a pose which a cynic would say was pre-planned.

His first touch was greeted by a loud roar from the crowd, but his control was loose and it meant that his second contribution was a tackle to give away a free, a fitting opening to a half that never got going.

Ronaldo didn’t touch the ball for another five minutes and, when he did, he mangled an opportunity to score with a sluggish reaction allowing Lawrence Ati-Zigi to execute a block. His third contribution was to rise unmarked at the far post and send a header wide of the goal.

For the Man of the Match-elect, it was a slow start.

In terms of interaction with team-mates, he was encouraging rather than admonishing at this juncture with an understanding wave given in the direction of Joao Felix when the cross he had demanded was over-hit. At least the idea was right. Portugal were just struggling with the application.

There were appreciative cheers when the 37-year-old executed a turn and flick after the half-hour mark but he was 45 yards from goal, exactly where Ghana wanted him to be. On another occasion, he was a nuisance for his own team in the box by getting in the way of Raphael’s cross shot.

Still, there was more to Portugal’s struggles than Ronaldo, and there were instances where he created space that others were unable to capitalise on. When he did manage to wriggle free in the box, he was adjudged to have done so illegally with a shove on Alexander Djiku penalised. He finished emphatically as Ghana stopped but it counted for nothing.

The start to his second half was equally subdued. When he was released down the left side in a one-on-one situation, he was short of the gears to make the most of the situation. His frustration was evident.

But it was naive to think that the match would pass without a major Ronaldo flashpoint of substance. Sure enough, on his next foray into the box, there was enough juice in the legs to reach the ball a fraction ahead of Mohammed Salisu.

He goes down and the referee Ismail Elfath energetically awards the spot kick. VAR is not consulted and Ronaldo converts with confidence. The crowd delivers a chorus of ‘Siuuu’ as he celebrates with the entire squad.

This is the moment where the film script would end, but the drama was only just beginning. Four more goals and several twists and turns follow.

In the aftermath, though, the discourse is dominated by Ronaldo with everything else relegated to footnote. Ghana coach Otto Addo takes aim at the ref. “If somebody scores a goal, congratulations. But this was really a special gift,” he declares.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos arrives next. “I think Cristiano is a phenomenon,” he says, “In 50 years we will continue to talk about him.”

Within five minutes, the man itself is in the room, for a two-minute press conference where he takes one proper question about his Manchester United break-up before exiting abruptly.

“The chapter is closed,” he says, preparing to stand. “I’m here to win. The rest does not matter.”

This stage belongs to him, even when his football isn’t doing the talking.