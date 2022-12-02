Roberto Martinez era ends in acrimony and tears as Belgium’s ‘Golden Generation’ run out of luck in Qatar

The image of Romelu Lukaku weeping on the shoulder of assistant manager Thierry Henry told the story of a second half where the substitute’s personal nightmare sent Belgium packing.

It doesn’t summarise the overall reason that a team which started the year as the world’s top-ranked side will be making their way home before the round of 16.

Roberto Martinez said he was ‘emotional’ after confirming the widely expected news of his departure, but his growing band of critics would probably choose a different word.

Margins are fine. It’s true that their tournament might have gone in another direction if Lukaku was fully fit, much as he was comically incapable of capitalising on the right positions he was capable of finding as his arrival clearly unsettled the Croatians after coming on as a sub.

The whole Belgian campaign was a case of too little, too late – with the Red Devils finding weaknesses in Croatia, even if their own standards have dropped.

Their pre-match huddle sent out a message of unity in contrast to the noise surrounding the camp in the build-up.

Speculation about dressing-room rows are a feature of every major tournament – and Belgium stepped up to deliver here.

French press reported that Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen had been involved in a confrontation after their costly defeat to Morocco, with Lukaku intervening as peacemaker. Martinez accused Belgian media of trying to divide the country with other stories doing the rounds, including strife between Hazard and Leandro Trossard.

Belgium denied it all, of course, but comments fired back and forth in the press made it easier to believe.

Hazard had spoken about how Belgium’s old defence was a possible issue, but Martinez’s decision to stick with the Real Madrid player after a troubled year was also a talking point.

Vertonghen appeared to be sending a message when he said following the Morocco game that he guessed that the side attacked badly ‘because we are too old up front’.

Martinez was coming under scrutiny because of his loyalty to Hazard and a feeling he was trying to accommodate him in all tactical decisions.

For this must-win match, he was dropped to the bench, introduced only for the four minutes of added time, by which point desperation was setting in, although he was on the pitch for the extraordinary late tackle by rising Croatian star Josko Gvardiol that denied Lukaku redemption.

Martinez, who also functioned as Belgium’s technical director, was linked with the Barcelona job last year, a curiosity to those of an Everton affiliation who remember his final days there. He was in charge of Belgium for 70 games and three tournaments, with the run to the semi-finals in Russia the only time they came close to delivering on expectations, even if the Italy side that surprised them in the last Euros did go on to lift the trophy.

He continues to divide opinion but is unlikely to reflect on this competition with fondness. Managing a transition proved beyond him and his assistants Thierry Henry and Anthony Barry, the former Ireland coach.

The sparkling cameo from Jeremy Doku, a player who lit up the U-17 European Championships in Ireland three years ago, highlighted the benefits young talent operating without fear can bring to a stale operation.

He wasn’t used enough in this competition – and could have been sprung earlier here, with Croatia, stronger in central areas, vulnerable to pace out wide.

At the beginning of the tournament, Belgium might have envisaged a situation where a draw in their final match could have been sufficient.

The group would have finished in a three-way tie if they had been capable of competing with a fired-up Moroccan team that played with an energy that suggested their lives depended on it.

Belgium never gave us that vibe. De Bruyne’s revealing comments about how four years ago represented their golden chance shone a light on the mindset.

He was desperately disappointing in the opening two games. While he was still below his peerless Manchester City best, he was influential in his own way at the crunch, executing two defence splitting passes that just needed the recipient to convert them in order to rewrite this tale.

Erling Haaland would have accepted them gratefully, but the beauty of international football is that money can’t buy you good team-mates. This Belgian side, however, will be remembered for delivering less than the sum of its parts.