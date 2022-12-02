IT WAS the game that finished with the picture that Ghana desired, the final lingering shot of Luis Suarez exiting the pitch in tears with his World Cup career over.

That they didn’t deliver the knockout blow themselves reflects how football’s wheel of justice can spin in mysterious ways.

Record books will show that it was South Korea’s win over Portugal and the goals-scored record that sent Suarez packing, whereas the South Americans will remember it as a tale of a referee that refused to change his mind when VAR recommended that he look at a possible penalty before the video officials didn’t intervene in another.

Just as in 2010, Suarez found himself on the sideline for the final act, fate out of his hands, jersey over his head. But there would be no happy ending for him this time, no happy ending for anyone in the stadium – although the Ghana fans who copped the image of the crying Suarez on the big screen suddenly didn’t feel so bad about life.

Expand Close Luis Suarez looks dejected as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea / Facebook

Whatever their pain, they wouldn’t have to watch Uruguayan celebrations again. Instead, sky blue shirts surrounded the referee as part of their recriminations, feeling the type of anger that comes with the sense a rug has been pulled from under you.

This match was always going to be inextricably linked with the events of 2010 and yet it also succeeded in creating its own story without Ghana enjoying a role reversal.

Their post-mortem will still revolve around a sense of history repeating, the impact of a spot-kick miss that might have changed things. Uruguayan paranoia levels were ramped up by the VAR-inspired early penalty awarded to the Africans which almost fitted the narrative too perfectly.

Suarez was incredulous when German referee Daniel Siebert received the instruction to walk to the sideline, waving his arms furiously after the decision was reached.

Andre Ayew, the only Ghana player remaining from the 2010 quarter-final squad, was hesitant in the run-up and the execution with Sergio Rochet saving. Federico Valverde, Uruguay’s Real Madrid midfielder, got in the face of the Siebert as part of their celebrations.

Everyone present in Al Janoud Stadium believed they were strapped in for another Ghana hard luck story.

And it was all coming up Suarez in the aftermath.

His maximum speed has been reduced by age but this was a game that provided the evidence, if it was ever in doubt, that the fire still burns as brightly as the garish boots that appear at odds with his reputation.

The master of the dark arts is 35 now and looked it too when he tried to open out into a sprint. On the eve of this game, in a press conference dominated by his baggage with Ghana, Suarez was honest about his physical capabilities.

He has accepted there are times where he must stand still, even if his instinct is to do otherwise. Conserving energy for when it really matters.

There were moments here where his jog appeared closer to a hobble, the veteran feeling the effects of some robust challenges.

But with his country leading, the suspicion also lingered that the anguished reaction to unremarkable enough tackles was about managing the clock too. Getting it done.

With Darwin Nunez on one side and Old Trafford’s Facundo Pellistri on the other – Suarez can’t avoid some kind of Liverpool/Manchester United angle – he was influential from Ayew’s error onwards.

The ‘devil’, to use the words of the Ghana journalist in the preliminaries, was on the Black Stars shoulder to haunt them.

He carried himself with an energy comparable to that talented ex-pro in an average five-a-side match that is not the force of old but still has superior intelligence and movement to fresher legs around him. A perfect nutmeg on Inaki Williams illustrated the point.

Suarez got himself to the far post to accept a cross and step inside for a blocked shot that was helped over the line by Giorgian de Arrascaeta for the breakthrough goal. Then he followed it up with a nonchalant chip that allowed the Brazilian-based midfielder to bash home a second. Uruguay held all the power. Within the venue, there was no sniff of a threat.

Withstanding a Ghana fightback was the priority for a spell with Muhammead Kudus, a player who will surely graduate from Ajax after this World Cup – think Suarez 2010 again – always a danger. Valverde did unleash a few shots from distance that bordered on self-indulgent yet it planted the sense of security around their standing.

Suarez continued to snap away, conscious that there was still work to do. He was having his own issues with Siebert, who flashed a yellow card when Suarez kicked the ball away after protesting against a bad decision.

Expand Close Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley / Facebook

Prior to that, the German had reminded Suarez who was in charge when he verbally tackled another call. For all that he was choosing his own movements carefully, Suarez was displaying more urgency than those around him.

Ghana’s small band of fans heckled when he was withdrawn with 24 minutes remaining, or 34 if you include the added time, yet it felt almost futile when he had got one over them again. Suarez had done enough to finish off Ghana.

Fast forward half an hour and he’s off his seat, waving his arms around in the air again.

Ghana’s decision to belatedly introduce a fifth sub at the end of stoppage time, with Kudus out of gas, drew the ire of their angry opposition. Ghana coach Otto Addo is asked in his press conference about reports that a squad member had said they were happy to take Uruguay out at that juncture.

Addo, who is on his way out, bats away the suggestion and again denies the idea that revenge was in his sights.

“I told the players they shouldn’t think about revenge,” he said. “I’m a strong believer that if you don’t seek revenge, you will get more blessings.”

He was warm in his praise of Siebert, however.

“The referee was very good, he did a good job. He identified a lot of things correctly,” he asserted. A sceptic would speculate that there was mischief in the comment.

“What hurts the most is that we are out,” he repeated, refusing to deliver the headline that everybody secretly wanted.

Suarez delivered the enduring image, though, the last man off the pitch, boots off his tired feet, leaving the haranguing to the younger folk.

There was a brief interview with Uruguayan TV where he claimed that FIFA were engaged in a kind of conspiracy against his country, the siege mentality engaged as he departed this stage.

The expert in winning at all costs leaving Qatar feeling like his pockets have been emptied.