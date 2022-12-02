| 7.6°C Dublin

Reality bites for Luis Suarez as villain becomes the victim

Daniel McDonell

No winners in grudge match as former Liverpool striker takes Ghana down again but is powerless to prevent Uruguay’s departure

Luis Suarez looks dejected after Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters
Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley
Luis Suarez looks dejected as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Luis Suarez looks dejected after Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters

Luis Suarez looks dejected after Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters

Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley

Uruguay's Jose Maria Gimenez and Edinson Cavani remonstrate with referee Daniel Siebert after the match. Photo: REUTERS/John Sibley

Luis Suarez looks dejected as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Luis Suarez looks dejected as Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Luis Suarez looks dejected after Uruguay are eliminated from the World Cup. Photo: Reuters

IT WAS the game that finished with the picture that Ghana desired, the final lingering shot of Luis Suarez exiting the pitch in tears with his World Cup career over.

That they didn’t deliver the knockout blow themselves reflects how football’s wheel of justice can spin in mysterious ways.

