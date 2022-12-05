| 6.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Qatar World Cup is Disneyland for football fans but rave reviews lose sight of the reality

Daniel McDonnell

There’s a responsibility to remember what made it possible

Local residents show their support for England ahead of their last 16 clash against Senegal Expand

Close

Local residents show their support for England ahead of their last 16 clash against Senegal

Local residents show their support for England ahead of their last 16 clash against Senegal

Local residents show their support for England ahead of their last 16 clash against Senegal

The airport-style security queues for Qatar stadiums provide ample time for a mindless scroll through social media.

Over the weekend, one such wait brought me to a video from ITV’s Mark Pougatch styled as an “honest assessment of the World Cup from a broadcaster’s perspective”.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy