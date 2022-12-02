| 8.1°C Dublin

Qatar TV show mocks German team and their protest before Japan defeat after humiliating early World Cup exit

Online editors

A Qatar TV programme has demonstrated how they feel about Germany's early exit from the World Cup, mocking the Germans by covering their mouths and waving goodbye in a nod to the protest from the German players at the start of the tournament.

Die Mannschaft made headlines for their pre-match team photo in their first game against Japan by covering their mouths, suggesting they had been silenced concerning controversial issues relating to the World Cup's host nation.

German captain Manuel Neuer had been set to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband alongside other European nations as they took a stand against Qatar’s poor record on LGBTQ+ rights. However, FIFA stated they would hand out sporting sanctions, including bookings, if they did so, leading to the on-field protest before the Japanese defeat.

Their surprise defeat in the opening match was the catalyst for their hopes of a record-equalling fifth World Cup title being extinguished, but the players had created a very different talking point before kick-off of their first game.

Now, the Qatari media have shown their contempt for that action by brutally mocking the German team.

Privacy