Pantomime ‘Villan’ takes his role to new heights

At some point something odd happened to Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. From mild-mannered Arsenal back-up to Aston Villa. To world champion with Argentina, now to topless reprobate parading a doll with Kylian Mbappe’s face on. Moving to the English midlands affects everyone differently.

The 2022 World Cup final will be remembered for Lionel Messi and Mbappe, but Martinez seems keen to cement his place in the pantheon, too. First, it was with his performance in the match, especially his outrageous starfish save from Randal Kolo Muani in the last minute of extra-time.

Then there were his now familiar penalty shoot-out shenanigans and, more importantly, a saved spot-kick from Kingsley Coman. He chucked the ball away from Aurélien Tchouaméni, which was seemingly enough distraction for him to put his penalty wide. After the game, with Mbappe seemingly inconsolable on the turf, Martinez toned down his happy face and crouched down to offer a gloved hand on the cheek and some supportive words.

So some surprise to witness more or less everything that has happened since. There was the ‘moment of silence for Mbappe’, he instigated during a dressing-room conga, his Mbaby accessory for Argentina’s celebratory parade and the introduction of the golden glove trophy to his crotch.

The photos of this moment are an accidentally perfect summary of the enduring culture clash of Qatar 2022: respectful Arabic ideals smashing up against football at its most crass. There is Martinez, the gurning goon. There is the Qatari representative; not angry, just disappointed. The look on both faces say more than any golden Adidas ornament placed on a human groin ever could.

“I did it because the French booed me,” Martinez said about this specific charge on his growing public nuisance rap sheet. His ongoing focus on Mbappe has yet to be fully explained.

Has Mbappe said something untoward? Is Martinez a wronged Monaco fan, still upset about Mbappe leaving France’s second-richest club for its richest? And why is Martinez focussing on taunting a World Cup loser rather than celebrating his status as a World Cup winner? You might put it down to the excesses of youth, if he had not turned 30 in September.

The whole affair has the feel of the new bloke in prison setting the tone by going after the big dog on day one or a low-level rapper releasing a diss track about Kendrick Lamar. Whatever the reason, it has shifted the narrative.

Since Martinez’s derision campaign began, few are talking about Mbappe scoring four goals past him during the final and its shoot-out. Perhaps this is a Trumpian move at the peak of his Steve Bannon era – polluting the discourse with filth so people forget the real issue.

Your mileage may vary on Martinez’s penalty histrionics. Some feel any top-level shoot-out is an inherently traumatic event which calls for some solidarity, some empathy between players of both sides. Others see such cordial unspoken laws as an opportunity for marginal gains.

Martinez was on the winning side of two shoot-outs in Qatar, seeing off not just France but the equally niggly Netherlands. He also saved twice in a Copa America semi-final shoot-out against Colombia in 2021, on the way to Argentina beating Brazil in the final. There was some mild chatter to the takers and dancing on the line for those penalties but not a clue to the mindgames superbrain we saw at this World Cup.

It is all such a long way from the wholesome photos of Martinez four years ago. For the Russia World Cup, he was in between loan spells at Getafe and Reading, with the thought of representing his country a fading dream. His last appearance for the Argentina national side was with the U-20s in 2011. So, he went to the 2018 World Cup as a fan, supporting his nation from the stands wearing a smear of Argentina facepaint. In Qatar, there was no face paint. Instead, the flag was dyed into Martinez’s hair.

There is plenty to love about him as a player and the circuitous route he has taken to the top of his sport. It is harder to get behind his new role as a provocative aggro-machine. Former Villa goalkeeping coach Neil Cutler said last week he had worked with Martinez to develop a more emotive on-pitch persona, working on body language which transmitted not just confidence but arrogance.

Now it seems Martinez has realised how powerful his wind-up talents are. Perhaps the line between on-pitch and off has been blurred? Aggressive teasing is fine in the context of a penalty shoot-out, but this is no way to move through life away from football, even if full of trophy-winning glee. Then again, maybe this is what it takes to become a champion.

