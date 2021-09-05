The boos at the end were ambiguous boos, a disgruntled chorus rolling out of the stands with vague intent.

Could they really have been for Irish players now, palpably, on the point of exhaustion? Or had they a more innocent provenance? Disapproval maybe for the time-wasting of a visiting goalkeeper conducting his business like an actuary?

The bearded Magomedaliyev refused to be hurried even when the whole stadium was a whistling kettle and, to be fair, it was hard not to respect that.

Or were they for Stephen Kenny?

Ireland’s appetite for innovation had long withered on the rocks of pressing need and the last 20 minutes or so amounted to a sequence of crosses, delivered from deep, towards the Lansdowne Road end that were easy to read and comfortable to defend.

True, Shane Duffy’s equaliser came from one such delivery, but the idea of the Derryman as his team’s most resilient goal threat has become a kind of mocking asterisk under Kenny’s promise of revolution.

“We’re kicking ourselves that we didn’t win,” he said afterwards, the mood around him having dramatically flipped again in three days. And maybe after the cursed heroism of Faro on Wednesday night, there were elements to this that became almost inevitable too.

It’s a long time since the big silver bowl on Lansdowne Road played host to a genuinely compelling Irish performance and, while Saturday evening was stamped with familiar marks of courage and selflessness, it did lack tactical clarity. Once the pace went out of Ireland’s passing, the system had to come under scrutiny. And that scrutiny decanted more questions than answers.

Like what exactly was Troy Parrott’s role or, more pertinently, did he know? Like how many times did Aaron Connolly need to try cutting inside Badalov before it might register that this was precisely what the visiting No 14 kept expecting (and presumably hoping)?

Like are Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby too similar in style to be deployed as central midfield partners

Like had the creativity and courage on the ball shown by Jamie McGrath in Portugal not merited at least some cameo role here?

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman feels the strain as he tries to evade Ramil Sheydaev of Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman feels the strain as he tries to evade Ramil Sheydaev of Azerbaijan at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile





Of course, the common denominator here is that all of those mentioned are young players with, hopefully, plenty of years ahead in green. Young players, as yet, plying their trade at an unglamorous level in club football.

In other words, playing at a level that probably makes our expectation of any kind of consistent delivery on the international stage a mite presumptuous and unreasonable.

But seldom has the late squandering of a lead been met with lighter-touch terms of culpability than that which followed Wednesday’s heartbreak in Portugal. Genius undressed Ireland in Faro and genius confers a kind of blamelessness on its victims.

Against Azerbaijan, such grace could never be granted. They are an obscure squad stocked mostly with players from their own league, some of whom engaged in a game of crossbar challenge during the warm-up. And fair to say the Havelock Square end goal was never going to need a lick of paint after their endeavours.

During the game, their star man – Emreli – showed some nice touches as a floater between the lines, but it was largely decorative work conducted a long way from Gavin Bazunu’s goal.

Accordingly, the threat seemed minimal right up until that Nakhmudov thunderbolt on the stroke of half-time, plunging a hitherto dominant if wasteful Irish effort into sudden crisis. And the worry for Kenny now is how tactically one-dimensional the team became in chasing the Azeris’ lead.

Specifically the fact that what pressure Ireland applied carried little apparent subtlety or technical detail. Crosses delivered from deep positions, essentially, kept arriving with prior warning.

In other words, under pressure, Ireland’s game-plan curdled into an imitation of the slavishly direct and robust past Kenny is so adamant we should aspire to escape now.

The Azeris looked like a team expecting something more daunting.

Their anthem has the soaring, epic quality of something Tchaikovsky might have written, but their early minutes in the game were notably meek and reticent by comparison. Twice in the opening seconds, Medvedev – their captain – complained about challenges from James McClean and John Egan, hoping – it seemed – to exploit any humanitarian side to the French referee, Mr Brisard.

Their nerves could be detected even before that, the visitors kicking off prematurely while Ireland took the knee.

All of which would maybe seem immaterial now had Ireland’s fast start – four chances created in the opening nine minutes – delivered a breakthrough. Though the crowd was thinner than anticipated, the atmosphere was rousing. But it tapered away slowly, especially after Alaskarov drew that 23rd-minute save from Bazunu, a moment almost signalling the visitors’ emergence from their bunker.

Makhmudov’s strike with virtually the last kick of that first half then all but sucked the air out of the stadium. Bizarrely, the chap on the tannoy then thought it helpful to announce the score as Mr Brisard sent the teams in.

Perhaps it was for the benefit of some friends in the street outside.

Molumby should have done better from a Daryl Horgan cross just after the resumption, but what followed was largely wild and frantic and lacking any semblance of tactical refinement.

Not long before Duffy’s late equaliser, Séamus Coleman attempted a run down the right flank only to lose possession. Kenny, standing just yards away, instinctively gestured for him to chase back, but Coleman’s legs were clearly gone.

Manager and captain made eye contact briefly, a moment of weary understanding traveling between.

The will was still there, but not the coherence or momentum now. Duffy’s late header raised a cheer and the flickering possibility that an improbable winner might yet be mined. But there was no Ronaldo on this field in Dublin.

Instead a man called Magomedaliyev was draining every last ounce he could from the evening.