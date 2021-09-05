| 17.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Old habits infect new way as Kenny plan comes under fresh scrutiny

Vincent Hogan

Irish manager’s revolution again denied a meaningful victory that might have given it genuine impetus

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match against Azerbaijan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The boos at the end were ambiguous boos, a disgruntled chorus rolling out of the stands with vague intent.

Could they really have been for Irish players now, palpably, on the point of exhaustion? Or had they a more innocent provenance? Disapproval maybe for the time-wasting of a visiting goalkeeper conducting his business like an actuary?

The bearded Magomedaliyev refused to be hurried even when the whole stadium was a whistling kettle and, to be fair, it was hard not to respect that.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy