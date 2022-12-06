Lionel Messi leads Argentina’s celebrations after they beat Australia to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lionel Messi's hopes of adding the ultimate prize to his glittering trophy room are on the line again this weekend as Argentina face the Netherlands. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match kicks off at 7.00pm Irish time on Friday at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail.

Where can I watch the game?

It will be shown live on RTE2 and BBC1. The game is being streamed live in Ireland on the RTE Player.

Who's in the squads?

Netherlands:

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen), Remko Pasveer (Ajax Amsterdam).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munchen), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale).

Midfielders: Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta Bergamo), Marten de Roon (Atalanta Bergamo), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax).

Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Vincent Janssen (Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noah Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

Argentina:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon).

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriquez (Real Betis).

Forwards: Julian Alvarez (Manchester City), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid).

What is the head-to-head record like?

Surprisingly, the sides first met on 26 May 1974 in a friendly that finished 4-1 to the Netherlands, only a month before they played each other in Group A at the 1974 World Cup in West Germany. The Netherlands also scored four in that game, this time without a reply from Argentina, but the men in blue and white took revenge four years later with a 3-1 win after extra time in the 1978 World Cup final in Buenos Aires to lift the trophy for the first time.

There have been a further three World Cup meetings since, a classic 2-1 Netherlands win sealed by a last minute Denis Bergkamp stunner in 1998 and two 0-0 draws in the 2006 group stage and the 2014 semi-final, with penalties seeing Argentina into the final on that occasion.

Overall the Dutch have four wins, with three for Argentina (including that penalty victory) and two draws.

What can I read about in the build-up on Independent.ie?

Messi inspired his side to a last 16 win over a battling Australia side last weekend while Louis van Gaal's Netherlands had too much for the United States, although it seems their run to this stage isn't enough for many at home, as Daniel McDonnell explains below.

Read More

Daniel also has this piece on the tournament as a whole that's well worth a read, while Tommy Conlon hasn't been impressed by the use of technology so far.

Read More

What are the match odds?

Argentina are favourites at 23/20 with the Dutch 13/5 and the draw after 90 minutes 21/10.

What do the managers have to say?

Louis van Gaal:

“I think we have big chances here. We still have three matches to go.

I’ve been talking about this for a year that we can become world champions.”

Read More

We'll bring you fresh quotes from Lionel Scaloni when he faces the press ahead of the game.