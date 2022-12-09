‘Morocco now is like 1990 for Irish people. It has brought the nation together’ – Waterford's Yassine En-Neyah savouring World Cup run

Morocco is having what could be called its Italia ’90 moment.

And just like many of the Irish fans who went to Italy to support the team missed out on the real action, which was happening back in Ireland, there’s only one place to be for a fan of the Morocco side, and that’s back home.

That’s why Waterford FC player, the Morocco-born former Ireland youth cap Yassine En-Neyah, spent the last few days trying to source a flight back to Casablanca, in time for Saturday’s quarter-final against Portugal.

“I’ve seen the videos from back home but have to see for myself what the atmosphere is like,” En-Neyah said from his temporary UK base on Thursday as plans were being made. “I was in Saudi Arabia last week, I was very close to going to Qatar to see a game, but I had to come back over here for a few meetings. But I will try and make it over.

“Morocco now is like 1990 for Irish people. It has brought the nation together, everyone is happy, it doesn’t matter if you’re from Rabat or Casablanca, everyone is united. I know Ireland is like that during a World Cup, if you’re from Waterford or Dublin no one cares, it’s all about being Irish. We have that now.”

Morocco have been one of the standout sides, and one of the more enjoyable plotlines, from the World Cup. Having already dispatched Spain with their nerves of steel, the idea of them also sending Portugal packing is not outlandish.

Expand Close Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrate victory / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Hakim Ziyech of Morocco and Achraf Hakimi of Morocco celebrate victory

Nobody told them there would be days like these. This is Morocco’s sixth appearance at the World Cup finals, only their second time to make it out of the group. At the finals in 1994, 1998 and 2018 Morocco pulled off just one win in nine group games.

Now, the team can see a path all the way to the final. And for En-Neyah, who moved to Ireland when he was eight and became an Irish citizen last year, it’s all about the journey on the hard road to success which players like Hakim Ziyech took.

Having played League of Ireland football for Shelbourne and Waterford, after a spell cross-channel with Nottingham Forest, he’s clearly not on the same levels as stars like Ziyech (Chelsea), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla) and Romain Saïss (Besiktas). But he has travelled a similar road.

“I like the way they are all very technical players. But they all started off with nothing,” he says, nodding in appreciation of Hakimi’s back story, where his father was a street vendor and his mother worked as a cleaner but their work ethic helped their son become a World Cup star.

Expand Close Nottingham Forest's Yassine En-Neyah in action with Chelsea's Jorginho / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nottingham Forest's Yassine En-Neyah in action with Chelsea's Jorginho

“I see the passion and the hunger to do well. Some of the players were born in Europe, some in Morocco. They had very little, but they have all flourished.

Ziyech at Chelsea, Achraf Hakimi at PSG, they all had the same route, I am inspired by them and I’d love to do what they have done.

“I had a similar journey but the same goals – to play at the best level I can. I’d love to play in the Champions League too, one day.

“I am going on the same path as them, we came from nothing and work our way up, they had to strive, to find a way of making it in professional football. Most of these players had nothing as kids, Achraf Hakimi grew up in poverty but he worked and worked.”

En-Neyah’s story also involves travel, emigration and hard work. When he was eight his mother found work in Ireland so the family moved over.

“It was a big transition. I’d never seen snow before I moved over to Ireland, you get to Ireland and it’s all green. I loved having parks nearby to go and play football on grass, not to have to play on the street,” he says.

His own talent came through and after spells with clubs like Bohemians and Corduff FC he won a contract at Nottingham Forest. Midway through the 2019/’20 season he made the breakthrough, aged 18, with a first team debut as a sub in a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Chelsea.

That was his peak at Forest and soon he was back in Ireland, lining out for Shelbourne and, last season, Waterford FC.

He was also good enough to earn selection by the national team here, though paperwork – he did not have an Irish passport – ended his Ireland career.

Expand Close Yassine En-Neyah, left, with Gavin Kilkenny on Ireland U-15 duty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Yassine En-Neyah, left, with Gavin Kilkenny on Ireland U-15 duty

“I was in the Irish U-14 and U-15 squads, in the Emerging Talent Programme. As soon as I hit 16 I needed an Irish passport, which I didn’t have and I only got my citizenship last year, so I had to stop playing for Ireland,” he says, noting how one-time team-mates like Conor Coventry, Gavin Kilkenny and Lee O’Connor have gone on to better things in their own international careers.

His own story was completed only 12 months ago when he gained Irish citizenship.

Now 22, his chance of underage caps are gone and a senior call-up with Ireland is unlikely, though he’d take the call if Morocco got in touch. At club level, his future is up in the air as Waterford FC have held talks with him about another spell with the Blues, while the Waterford owner’s links to Fleetwood Town could open a door in England.

He’s lived outside of Morocco for 14 years now but retains a deep love for the national team. Morocco, like most African countries, have persisted in hiring in foreign coaches but for En-Neyah, having a Moroccan (Walid Regragui) in charge is key.

“We have had French coaches, Belgians, a Bosnian. But now they all feel they are from the same background so are on the same page,” he says.

“I have seen videos of the team’s training sessions where the manager joins in, he has a laugh, they speak Arabic and that all plays a part as the coach understands the players, and the players then feel comfortable in expressing themselves, not having to shy away from saying something.

“Hakim Ziyech wasn’t in the squad for a while, there was a falling-out but the coach brought him back and see what he has done. All of that has an impact, that relationship is so important as the team bonded. And you can see the hunger in the team, and the coach, to do well for the country.”

How much further can they go? “Portugal are a brilliant team but we won’t fear them,” he says. “This team thrives tactically as well as technically. We always had good technical players who were good on the ball but this manager really has instilled that tactic into the team.

“In the last game he knew Spain would have a lot of the ball, but they wouldn’t create many chances. Same with Portugal, if the tactical approach is right, which I think it will be, we can do it.”