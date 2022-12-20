Messi magic, Iran's powerful moment and high drama aplenty: The 2022 World Cup awards

The sun was shining as the morning flight from Doha to Dublin departed yesterday, a reminder that a Qatari winter is warmer than an Irish summer but without the long evenings.

Dark hours also outnumber the bright ones in their December, but the peak of every day can still feature a burst of golden rays that leaves a lasting impression.

Reports from home indicate that on cold and gloomy afternoons and evenings, the World Cup also provided light amid the darkness.

In Qatar itself, the football filled that function in another way, consistently delivering the type of distraction that the organisers wanted given the concerns that existed – in northern Europe and Australia at least – about a renewal tainted by a corrupt voting process and the conditions faced by the lower paid members of the workforce who worked through the oppressive summers to make it happen.

​Players were left in a difficult position. It wasn’t their decision to bring it there or, in many cases, enter the biggest month of their lives after a congested club calendar. As a consequence, it left a tight window for recharging and preparation which undoubtedly contributed to the high volume of short-term injuries that proved extremely costly for key performers.

The footballers did their bit, however, for this was a competition that featured few grumbles about how the modern day international game compares unfavourably to the high end of the Champions League. Put simply, the World Cup means more and the quality of entertainment was brought to another level by Sunday’s incredible showpiece where the only low was the tawdry presentation.

Everyone will take away their own highlights of the month. Here’s my attempt.

BEST PLAYER

Let’s just get this out for the way and avoid contrarianism. Lionel Messi was always going to win the FIFA award if Argentina lifted the trophy, but he also deserved it by turning up consistently across the competition and leaving a footprint on matches even when it was clear that he didn’t quite have the gas in the tank. Even while his influence was waning in extra-time on Sunday, he scored a goal and was instrumental to a team move that nearly delivered another. This was his tournament.

TOP GOAL

Recency bias is a curse in these reviews and, yet, it’s hard to get away from the flowing team move for Angel Di Maria’s strike that required so many different elements and skills to come together with pace, athleticism, movement and timing of pass all required. Honourable mentions goes to Vincent Aboubakar’s chip for Cameroon against Serbia albeit with VAR affording him a free shot. Richarlison’s Brazil goal was a dinger and Kylian Mbappe’s second against Poland was arguably better than his final strike even if it was nowhere near as important.

FAVOURITE GAME

How could it be anything but the final that exceeded every expectation? We may never see a better one. In the group stages, Cameroon and Serbia was a belting 3-3 draw that swung in every direction too while England against France really had the feel of a proper major tournament collision. Argentina-Holland should be in the discussion too although it’s hard to think of that game without remembering the death of US journalist Grant Wahl amid the extra-time drama.

SUPER FANS

Six nations spring to mind here. The obvious ones are Argentina and Morocco who went all the way into the competition, with the latter advertising to the world just how passionate they are about their football. What a host they would have made for this World Cup. But this wouldn’t be complete without mentioning four teams who exited in the group stage that might have brought the same noise if they had stuck around. Tunisia’s support was excellent, Mexico’s fanbase was as visible as Argentina around the city while Saudi Arabia – for all its ills – does have a football culture and they brought a lot of energy. And then there was Iran.

POWERFUL MOMENT

Obviously there was heavy football symbolism to what unfolded in the knockout stages of the competition, and Morocco’s run went beyond the game too, but an enduring image will be the Iranian fans having the courage to boo their anthem as a protest against the regime crackdown following the death of Mahsa Amini.

When the big screen showed a female fan in tears before the game with Wales as it became clear that players had been put under pressure to sing, the atmosphere became even more highly charged. A late win for the Iranians was epic in the circumstances and yet there were troubling reports of government spies arriving for the decider with the USA. This reporter ended up around the Iran team hotel the day after the defeat that sent them home and the sight of a player having a wary attitude to a photo-seeking supporter in protest gear sticks in the mind. No other team was operating under comparable pressure.

BIGGEST DISAPPOINTMENT

Belgium, although if Romelu Lukaku had taken one of those chances against Croatia their competition might have gone in another direction. It’s also worth mentioning Arsene Wenger in this bracket after using a tournament briefing on technical affairs to shoehorn in a dig at the countries who wanted to make a political stand around their opening game. He belongs to FIFA now.

BEST WORST TEAM

Poor old Canada gave it a go and, as it transpired, they were in a pretty strong group with Morocco and Croatia. They were incredibly unlucky not to get an opening result against Belgium and they played with an attacking intent that deserved better. Played three, lost three doesn’t quite tell the full story and they will be a proper co-host in 2026.

MOST DRAMATIC GROUP NIGHT

The excitement about Group E beforehand was the prospect of Spain and Germany locking horns in an early heavyweight encounter but it was the finale that stole the show with both of the big guns facing elimination at one stage as they trailed to Japan and Costa Rica respectively. Spain boss Luis Enrique said he didn’t know that they were heading out for a few minutes until Germany launched a comeback against Costa Rica that wasn’t enough to save themselves. What that night confirmed is that the idea of 16 groups of three for the 48-team renewal in 2026 has to be a non-runner. FIFA seem to be coming around to this.

SURPRISE PACKAGE

Azzedine Ounahi, the Morocco midfielder, plays for Angers who are the bottom side in Ligue 1. Scouting levels are such that the days of an individual coming out of left field at a competition and surprising top European clubs is pretty much gone. They should know about them already. However, the high level of the 22-year-old midfielder’s displays may just alter the course of his football career. Several of his colleagues raised their game too. Meanwhile, Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus plays for Ajax so he’s hardly below the radar but he outperformed expectations and deserved better.

BEST VENUE

The story goes that Stadium 974, the first ever temporary structure to host a World Cup fixture, is comprised of recycled shipping containers although there was a bit more to the project than that. Nevertheless, while a lot of the FIFA major tournament venues follow a template which mean they all merge into one in the memory, the steep pitched stands of 974 created a proper atmosphere in a tournament where so much was manufactured. The process of disassembling is under way and parts of it may pop up in future renewals.

THING THE REFS GOT RIGHT

OK, so it was evidently more of a directive from above than an individual refs freestyling, yet the explosion in time added on at the end of each half – an arrival that probably caused a nightmare for TV producers – a welcome initiative. The ball doesn’t spend enough of the 90 minutes in play so this is a step in the right direction even though there did seem to be inconsistencies in application in the latter stages. That said, it would take a brave fourth official at a League of Ireland game to produce a board with 12 minutes on it.

WORST QUOTE

Gianni Infantino’s entire opening speech could figure, but there was something jarring about the quote from Nasser Al Khater, the tournament CEO, when it emerged that a migrant worker had died at the Saudi Arabia base. “Death is a natural part of life, whether it’s at work, whether it’s in your sleep,” he said.

Every time the football dragged you up, there was always a reminder of the backdrop to bring it all down again.

That’s the World Cup 2022 in a nutshell.