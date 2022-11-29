| 8.3°C Dublin

Lionel Messi’s supreme gift is an unrivalled ability to awaken his audience’s inner child

Roy Curtis

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Mexico during the World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar Expand

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring against Mexico during the World Cup Group C match at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar

His imagination remains a palace of abundance, after all the years still as fruitful as The Pampas, those vast and lush grasslands that act as food-basket for his homeland.

Lionel Messi’s supreme gift – as he illustrated yet again in one bountiful and transformative weekend cameo against Mexico, his goal resurrecting all the teeming World Cup possibility that has engulfed Argentina in recent weeks – is an unrivalled ability to awaken his audience’s inner child.

