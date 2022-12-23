| 9.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup was the worst moment in football history

Tom Peck

This was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy Expand

Close

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy

Lionel Messi lifts the World Cup trophy

Whoever would have thought that Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup would be the worst moment in football history? Well, not the very worst. People have died after all, but such incidents tend to have been the result of accident or oversight.

This, on the other hand, was a moment of pure malignance a decade or more in the making. It had taken deliberate, dedicated planning to turn something so beautiful so ugly. It was so close to the impossible ending almost everybody had wished for.

Related topics

More On World Cup 2022

Most Watched

Privacy