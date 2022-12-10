| 0.6°C Dublin

Lionel Messi is letting his mask slip – bad blood runs deep in his veins

Tommy Conlon

As destiny beckons Argentina, their talisman is letting his mask slip

&lsquo;At 35, the end is nigh, Messi&rsquo;s powers are waning, while the holy grail is hoving ever closer into view.&rsquo; Photo by Bernadett Szabo / Getty Expand

The Argentine celebrations began early on Friday evening and finished late in the wee small hours of Saturday morning.

They began in fact at the precise moment when Brazil’s Marquinhos hit the post with his penalty in the shoot-out against Croatia, thereby eliminating their mighty South American rivals from the 2022 World Cup.

