Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe at PSG crossroads as the world awaits

It is remarkable to think that come Sunday evening Kylian Mbappe, who only turns 24 next Tuesday, could have already twice won the biggest prize in football which will then have eluded forever the greatest player of all time, Lionel Messi.

Added to the momentous backdrop of the World Cup final is the fact that Mbappe and Messi are, of course, team-mates at the Qatari-owned Paris Saint-Germain and it is also expected that for whoever wins and for whoever loses at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, there could be ramifications for their club careers.

The futures of Messi and Mbappe are to be decided.

Neither will go anywhere before the summer but both have made it clear they want to see how their countries fare in the World Cup and how PSG’s latest attempt to finally win the Champions League plays out before deciding whether they will stay.

It means there is much at stake while PSG also have the sensitive task of managing the reintegration of the two superstars, and their third, Neymar, whose World Cup ended in tears in the quarter-final against Croatia, when the club’s next Ligue 1 fixture comes around on December 28, at home to Strasbourg.

​The sight of Mbappe wearing another winner’s medal at the Parc des Princes will cut to the core of Messi. Similarly, should Messi be triumphant it will hurt Mbappe, who is rightly regarded as the best player in the world at present and whose ambition burns brightly.

There is no lasting animosity between the two players. They are not friends, in the way that Mbappe is close to Achraf Hakimi, and not least because there is a 12-year age gap, but there is respect and mutual admiration.

Neymar, who is 30, is far closer to Messi than Mbappe is – as was evidenced in a newspaper interview prior to the tournament – and given their history at Barcelona that is no surprise.

There is a far cooler relationship between Mbappe and Neymar, who were close, with the temperature having dropped further after Mbappe signed his new contract last May, which caused consternation in Spain, where Real Madrid had convinced themselves he was joining them on a free transfer that summer. PSG maintain they were always sure he would stay.

There have been outlandish claims of the level of control Mbappe now has at PSG, but it is fair to state that he is the most influential player at the club – just as he is with France.

At the same time, PSG are well aware that this might be his last season with them and, having secured him on a new deal, up until 2025, are prepared to sell if they receive an appropriate offer.

What would that be? One senior PSG source said: “If people realise how valuable Kylian is today then they will realise how important he is for the club. With Kylian it is huge. The value of Kylian? In euros, maybe 300 to350 million.

“They (Real) offered more than us and he chose. That’s the biggest statement. He chose here and it was not about money.”

But it might be next year and PSG are relaxed about that, especially after the crisis in October when Mbappe made it clear he wanted to leave in the January window because, at that time, he felt his relationship with the club had broken down.

Sources close to Mbappe claimed promises made to him had not been kept – primarily the intention to sign a No 9 so that he would not have to play as a central striker – which became evident with his infamous “Pivot gang” post on Instagram. That led to tension with Neymar and the sources claimed Mbappe regretted putting pen to paper on his new contract.

It has calmed down since then, with PSG believing it was a cry for help. But if Mbappe wins the World Cup with France it may convince him to again think about his future.

PSG are seriously considering a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, having held talks last summer. The Parisians have indicated this will only happen if he is on a free transfer, which United will block by triggering the 12-month extension in his contract, but if PSG are armed with a world-record fee then do not rule it out.

The situation with Messi is also clear for PSG. They, and sources close to the Argentinian No 10, emphatically reject reports from Italy that he will agree a deal to join Inter Miami at the end of this season.

When the claims were made last month PSG even double-checked with Messi’s camp and were assured that he is solely focused on the World Cup and that, as he had told them in talks before the tournament, he would be willing to stay another season (there is already an option for him to do so) in Paris if the conditions are right.

It may also depend on how PSG fare in the Champions League, although Messi has told the club that he enjoys working under coach Christophe Galtier and they are reasonably confident he will remain.

Miami, who are part-owned by David Beckham, have made no secret of wanting to sign Messi. Beckham also has close links with the Qataris having played for PSG and has been working as an £150 million (€172m) ambassador, controversially, during the World Cup.

It all adds another intriguing layer to Sunday’s final. For the Qataris it is a win-win situation, given where the two main personalities play their club football and the exposure the game will receive, but it may have consequences as to what happens next and whether they stay there.

The world – not to mention PSG – awaits the dénouement.

