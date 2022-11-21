Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo make their move to ‘break internet’ with chess photoshoot

After all of the noise, the Qatar World Cup is finally upon us and doesn’t it feel good to concentrate on what this tournament is all about – selling luxury goods. Here come Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, putting their scheduling and Ballon d’Or differences aside in tribute to their great friend Louis Vuitton. A modest fee may also have been involved.

This is a #breaktheinternet moment not seen since Kim Kardashian balanced a champagne glass on her bum. As of Sunday morning the internet is unharmed, although Twitter seems to be teetering on the blink.

“Victory is a State of Mind,” read Messi’s caption under his Instagram post, then “A long tradition of crafting trunks”. “Paid promotion” is visible above the pic, in case you thought this was just a casual snap of two pals in a departure lounge.

There is a glimmer of unreality about it, as if football megastars may not actually choose to spend their downtime hunched over designer briefcases parched on designer boxes wondering if they will make the breakthrough with rook to F2.

There is a sneaking suspicion that the two were never together to craft this picture, although the involvement of top, top, top portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz adds credibility. Leibovitz surely isn’t going in for any Photoshop shenanigans?

She is best known for her photographs of Demi Moore pregnant and nude, John Lennon foetally-positioned next to Yoko and nude and Whoopi Goldberg, mid horseplay in the bath, presumably nude but modesty concealed by bubble bath.

So a departure here, where clothes are to the fore, although it might have been an idea for Leibovitz to revert to type. Maybe then we could finally end this tedious GOAT discussion decisively. It is nothing if not a long-running penis-measuring contest.

Chess does a lot of heavy lifting as a signifier of intelligence and strategic thinking although its image has been tarnished recently. Now LM, CR and LV are aligning themselves with a sport known for cheating using sex toys.

In case you were concerned that those pieces had been arranged at random, like one of those profound foreign alphabet tattoos which actually translates to “urgent elephant microwave”, rest assured that someone involved is a bit of a chess nerd.

The pieces are positioned to mirror a game between chess’s Messi and Ronaldo, Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura, which took place at Norway Chess in Stavanger in June 2017. It’s black’s turn, but the game ended in a draw. Carlsen has been alerted to the picture and said “Second greatest rivalry of our time mimicking the greatest.” Checkmate!

