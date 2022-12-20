Kylian Mbappe leads football’s next generation of superstars

The events of December 18 at Doha’s Lusail Stadium will come to be remembered as the high point of Lionel Messi’s career and also, surely, the glorious end of an era.

A final flourish, a last burst of magnificent light on the global stage and then, with footballing immortality secured, a relinquishing of his grasp on the modern game.

What happens now, and who comes next, might be decided by the man who came so close to denying Messi his World Cup triumph. The title of world’s greatest will soon be there for Kylian Mbappe to seize, with the Frenchman seemingly ready to lead a new generation into a new age of football.

Such has been the strength of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s grip on the sport, there are no players born within a decade of them who seem capable of asserting themselves as football’s finest.

The shadow of Messi and Ronaldo continues to hang over their peers, and the baton will instead be passed to a different generation.

None of Neymar, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Mohamed Salah, Harry Kane or Kevin De Bruyne has been able to usurp these two titans of the sport.

Even as Ronaldo has faded, now without a club and seemingly without a future in the European game, Messi has shone as brightly as ever at the biggest moment of all.

It will not, then, be the boys of the late Eighties and early Nineties who will claim his crown.

It will instead be the responsibility of Generation Z, those born in the late Nineties and early Noughties, to step up and shape football in their own image. Mbappe is already close to doing so.

A consequence of the Messi-Ronaldo era is that, for so many people, it is no longer enough to have a favourite team. Question one – who do you support? – is so often followed by question two: Ronaldo or Messi?

To underline the point: Messi and Ronaldo’s combined Instagram following is 918 million. The combined total of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain’s accounts is 370 million.

No player is bigger than their team on the pitch, but that is not true when it comes to the wider business of football. If the Messi-Ronaldo void is to be filled, then Mbappe is the obvious candidate to do so.

His face could soon be the face of the sport, as evidenced by French president Emmanuel Macron clinging to him in front of the cameras on Sunday night.

Read More

But Mbappe is not alone. On one of his shoulders, Erling Haaland is hovering with all of his usual menace and thirst for goals. On the other, Vinicius Junior lurks with his Champions League winner’s medal and dancing feet.

Both were born in July 2000, and both appear ready to challenge Mbappe as the dominant force of a new era.

​Elsewhere, the likes of Phil Foden, Jamal Musiala, Pedri, Gavi and Jude Bellingham are all in their early twenties or late teens.

Their promise is frightening and, while the Greatest Of All Time debate might never be repeated in the post-Messi world, the Greatest Right Now argument could be just as thrilling in the decade to come.

The early years of Mbappe and Haaland have provided us with an indication of which direction they might be dragging the sport: towards near-superhuman physicality.

As football evolves, so do its players, and the sheer athletic potential of Mbappe and Haaland is what makes them so formidable.

The hope, for the neutral and the sport as a whole, is that the likes of Mbappe and Haaland might one day offer the same storylines and excitement that Messi and Ronaldo have routinely delivered. That is not to say they will ever reach the same heights, but the torch is now there for these youngsters to grab.