‘Jurgen Klopp told me ‘I understand why you’ve done it. Go make the most of it’’ – Richie Partridge’s new life in Qatar

Richie Partridge remembers the moment that Jurgen Klopp approached him with perfect clarity. Night had fallen in Doha, so the lights of the towers on the West Bay skyline were visible as the backdrop to Liverpool’s training base for the Club World Cup.

It was December 2019 and Partridge, the head of rehabilitation within the Liverpool first team’s medical structure, had travelled to Qatar for that tournament knowing it was shortly going to become his home. Notice had been handed into the club hierarchy. He just hadn’t gotten around to having the chat with Klopp yet. The German initiated it.

“I remember standing on the side of the pitch,” recalls the Dubliner. “Jurgen came over to me and he was just looking around at the skyline and he said ‘Ah, you’re going to be here soon.’

“And I said ‘Yeah, gaffer, I wanted to speak to you about it’ and he just stopped me in my tracks and said ‘Richie, I 100 per cent totally understand why you’ve done it. Go and make the most of it because you deserve it.’

“And that was it. A touch of class. He understands, like everyone at the club, that there’s life after Liverpool, that there’s life after football.”

Partridge is telling the story on Monday evening in his townhouse on the outskirts of West Bay, the place where he has settled after relocating just before lockdown in March 2020. It was a big call given that, in many respects, he was living his second dream at Anfield.

To a generation of football fans in Dublin, the 42-year-old is remembered as a flying winger tipped for greatness who had no luck with injuries after leaving home for Liverpool as a teenager in 1996, a five-year deal reflecting how he was perceived.

The Stella Maris graduate, a childhood team-mate of Ireland assistant Keith Andrews, made three appearances for the Reds across a staggered period consisting of lay-offs, loans and false dawns before leaving in 2005 knowing that his body would never allow him to deliver on potential elsewhere.

When it became clear he was never going to hit the heights he craved on the pitch, Partridge took the opportunity to learn the physio trade and was welcomed back in the door at Liverpool to climb the ladder in another sphere.

By his own admission, it gave him a greater sense of involvement than his former life there as a promising youngster on the fringes.

Partridge was part of the official delegation for the Champions League final in 2019 and was able to bring his son Conor with him as the job spec of the rehab brief meant he was rarely active on matchday.

It meant they were sat together behind the dugout in Madrid, celebrating like rabid fans after Divock Origi’s insurance strike.

“When I was a player at Liverpool I was never really part of the team,” says Partridge, who was listed on the books for trophy-winning days under Gerard Houllier and Rafa Benitez. “It’s great for the club but you didn’t contribute.

“Don’t get me wrong, if I’d have been involved as a player in 2019 it’s totally different, you can’t compare that.

“But as a physio I felt I was contributing more, helping these lads day to day and doing what you can for them as opposed to being on the periphery not really playing or in the manager’s thoughts.”

Even in Madrid, Partridge knew that the chance to be part of Qatar’s World Cup project was an option on the horizon. The head of their medical department, Ian McGuinness, a Scot who is well known in Partridge’s trade after stints with Rangers, Newcastle, Birmingham and Aston Villa, made the initial approach.

Liverpool kicked off the next season like a speed train, with a league title in their sights. Partridge was caught up in the significance of the charge and considered asking to delay his departure by a few months. However, ultimately he stuck with Plan A, which was just as well because of Covid.

Why make the move? Partridge is honest about an obvious incentive.

“It’s a tax-free salary so of course if they match what you earn, you are automatically earning a bit more money,” he says.

“The cost of living is higher so you have to make sure what you’re earning outweighs that but you’re automatically earning a bit more money. So you can save, which is great.”

The idea of international football had always appealed to him too, even if it was always Ireland that featured heavily in those thoughts.

Qatar came from left field but offered a guaranteed World Cup place and a lifestyle that appealed.

A research trip to the Middle East tipped the balance in favour of going and he convinced his second wife Hayley that it would be a good place to bring up their kids Ava (6) and Violet (4). Henry was born here six months ago.

Conor (14) and Maggie (11), his two kids from his first marriage, were out here for a portion of the World Cup and visit regularly.

Partridge says he pushed through with the move after concluding that the regret from turning it down would niggle away at him more than disappointment if it didn’t work out. They landed in Qatar just before lockdown.

It has all gone to plan.

“You couldn’t wish to bring the younger ones up in a better place,” he says matter of factly. “In terms of safety and schooling and nursery and friends. In that respect, Doha has got everything you could possibly want.

“There’s a big ex-pat community here so it’s easier to make friends. We wanted to give the kids a different upbringing and see how they like it and then reassess after the World Cup, but now we are more than happy, from a personal and professional view, to stay here.”

He’s not oblivious to the questions that the World Cup have presented about this country. Partridge acknowledges that there wasn’t exactly global goodwill behind the host nation’s attempts on the pitch because of the controversy surrounding the hosting process and concerns about the plight of workers.

The conversation has to go there, with Partridge keen to stress the boundaries of his own knowledge.

“Listen I understand the struggles and the political perspective on certain issues,” he responds, when asked if the squad sensed the feelings towards them outside of the bubble they have operated in.

“I was quite defensive actually because I was reading news articles which were maybe derogatory towards Qatar.

“I’m not going to profess to follow politics massively but, in my head, I was thinking that what I’ve actually seen over the last three years has been 90 per cent positive in terms of all aspects of living here. You never see homeless people. There’s zero crime.

“But I understand this is only from my perspective and what I’ve seen rather than a big political perspective. The players were probably feeling the same, although they were never very vocal about it because they understood they had a job to do, to prepare for the World Cup. Any noise from the outside they had to bat away as best they could.”

In the end, there is probably a local feeling that the occasion just got the better of the players when it came to the crunch.

Partridge doesn’t want to diagnose what happened, but does hold the view that they didn’t hit their potential in the competition. “We’ve a good crop of lads coming through in their early to mid 20s that will be good enough to compete and try to qualify for the next two World Cups at least,” he asserts.

Certainly, nothing was left to chance in preparation, with the group engaged in an intensive training camp that effectively stretched back to June. There were two lengthy stays in Spain and two trips to Austria with only a week in the calendar for respite in Doha that allowed him to catch up with his newborn. He was earning his money.

The Qatar national team effectively function in the same way as a club side, with a designated group of around 60-70 national players controlled by the football association and spread out amongst the various top-flight operations.

If they pick up an injury, they report directly to Partridge and his colleagues who are employed under the umbrella of Aspetar, the world leading sports medicine hospital, that treats athletes from around the world who are sent there by their employers. They have a partnership with the QFA.

Paris St-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe and Everton’s Andros Townsend checked in recently but they are treated separately, with Partridge’s sole remit to look after the Qatari squad.

Essentially, his role and responsibilities are very similar to what he was doing at Liverpool and he works in tandem with colleagues from Spain, Romania, Poland and Jordan.

The latter, Ahmad Sharaira an Arabic speaker, was the individual tasked with treating on-field injuries during the World Cup. Partridge was stationed just behind the bench with an earpiece, relaying updates and advice to management.

Despite the results, he was still able to get a buzz from the experience. With another trip to the Gold Cup – the CONCACAF version of the Euros – coming next summer and an Asian Cup defence pencilled in for Qatar in January 2024, there will be plenty to keep him busy across the next year even if the recharge post-elimination was welcome.

He was able to catch up socially with a few people, including his old Liverpool boss Andrew Massey, who left around the same time to be appointed as medical director at FIFA. It allowed them to reminisce about their Anfield days. The questions Partridge always gets from strangers are about what it was like to work there when the Klopp revolution took hold.

“What you see is what you get,” he stresses, “He wears his heart on his sleeve, he speaks openly. Honestly, he’s one of the most genuine people you could come across if you were having an issue, be it work or family related. If you went to speak to him he would 100 per cent back you.

“But when he’s in the zone pitchside, and I’ve been on the end of it a couple of times as the run-on physio on the pitch or the one who would relay the information back, and he would look at you with these eyes and you would be thinking ‘oh my goodness’….he’s totally in the zone and he could shout and scream at you or even be nice as pie but you could speak to him after the match and he would literally not have a clue about what he’d said because he was so in the moment.

“I’m sure he’s fallen out with a lot of people professionally over the years because that’s the nature of the beast if you’re that high profile and on top of what you do.

“That’s why he’s the best. You can’t keep everybody happy but, from a personal point of view, he would do anything for you.”

And, in the case of Partridge, step into his shoes and embrace the fact that there will always be a bigger picture.

