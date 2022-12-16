| 0.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Jurgen Klopp told me ‘I understand why you’ve done it. Go make the most of it’’ – Richie Partridge’s new life in Qatar

The Dubliner explains why he made the big call to walk away from his second coming at Anfield to instead join Qatar’s World Cup journey

Richie Partridge on Qatar national team duty with his Jordanian colleague Ahmad Sharaira Expand
Richie Partridge and his wife Hayley with their children Ava, Violet and Henry and his two eldest kids Conor and Maggie Expand

Close

Richie Partridge on Qatar national team duty with his Jordanian colleague Ahmad Sharaira

Richie Partridge on Qatar national team duty with his Jordanian colleague Ahmad Sharaira

Richie Partridge and his wife Hayley with their children Ava, Violet and Henry and his two eldest kids Conor and Maggie

Richie Partridge and his wife Hayley with their children Ava, Violet and Henry and his two eldest kids Conor and Maggie

/

Richie Partridge on Qatar national team duty with his Jordanian colleague Ahmad Sharaira

Daniel McDonnell Twitter Email

Richie Partridge remembers the moment that Jurgen Klopp approached him with perfect clarity. Night had fallen in Doha, so the lights of the towers on the West Bay skyline were visible as the backdrop to Liverpool’s training base for the Club World Cup.

It was December 2019 and Partridge, the head of rehabilitation within the Liverpool first team’s medical structure, had travelled to Qatar for that tournament knowing it was shortly going to become his home. Notice had been handed into the club hierarchy. He just hadn’t gotten around to having the chat with Klopp yet. The German initiated it.

Most Watched

Privacy